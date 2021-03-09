 

Forget the Spicy Chicken Sandwich Wars, BurgerFi Is About To Start the Battle of the Spicy Burger

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 14:30  |  52   |   |   

BurgerFi Revives the Spicy Sandwich Wars With SWAG By Adding Spicy Wagyu Burger to Menus for a Limited Time

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After having nationwide success with the Spicy Fi’ed Chicken Sandwich, BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) is launching a new type of sandwich war and this one has to do with burgers. The SWAG burger (Spicy Wagyu Burger) will be added to BurgerFi menus nationwide for a limited time starting March 15, 2021 and ending May 9, 2021.

While BurgerFi's menu is an array of chef-inspired selections and high-quality wagyu beef, it was only natural for the premium, fast casual concept to take it to the next level with a one of a kind spicy burger sensation. The SWAG burger features a double wagyu and brisket blend burger, charred jalapeños, candied ghost pepper bacon to pack the heat, sweet tomato relish to add a bit of sweet, habanero pepper jack cheese, and hot steak sauce.

For the new product, BurgerFi initiated a consumer research study focused on the initial reaction to the product utilizing its savory description to test the appeal. They conducted a concept test on the flavor, build, product name and price. Over 2,500 participants were part of the study with approximately 500 people per concept tested. The research proved invaluable in determining the selection of wagyu beef versus angus beef in the burger.

“BurgerFi’s foundation is burgers and because the spicy chicken wars have been part of the cultural conversation over the past few years, we wanted to bring the heat within a category that we pride ourselves in,” says Paul Griffin, BurgerFi’s Chief Culinary Officer who has been redefining the way their guests eat burgers since its inception in 2011. “Once we had the idea of the spicy burger, it was fun to start playing with ingredients and textures. The candied ghost pepper bacon is perfect for those guests who are more adventurous. That mixed with the boldness of wagyu and creaminess and kick of habanero pepper jack cheese really rounds out the burger to make it one of the most flavorful menu items created at BurgerFi.” 

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Forget the Spicy Chicken Sandwich Wars, BurgerFi Is About To Start the Battle of the Spicy Burger BurgerFi Revives the Spicy Sandwich Wars With SWAG By Adding Spicy Wagyu Burger to Menus for a Limited TimePALM BEACH, Fla., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - After having nationwide success with the Spicy Fi’ed Chicken Sandwich, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Santhera gibt Resultate der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung bekannt
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
BurgerFi Announces Appointment of Michael Rabinovitch to Chief Financial Officer
25.02.21
Martha Stewart Joins BurgerFi’s Board of Directors
22.02.21
BurgerFi Names QSR-Industry Veteran Jim Esposito as Chief Operating Officer