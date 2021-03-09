 

Recruiter.com Reports 2020 Annual Results

Revenue Grew 41.6% Year Over Year, With Fourth Quarter Growth of Over 22.3% to $10 Million Annual Run Rate Due to Growth in On-Demand Recruiting Technology and Services

HOUSTON, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT) (the "Company"), an on-demand hiring platform powered by over 28,000 recruiters, artificial intelligence ("AI"), and video hiring technology, announced its results of operations for the year ending December 31, 2020.

"We are thrilled to report more than 41% revenue growth in 2020 and Q4 quarter-over-quarter growth of 22.3%," stated Evan Sohn, Chairman and CEO. "We built a strong foundation for continued growth last year and are beginning to see the results of our team's tireless work. We are in the right place, at the right time, with the right solutions to address the needs of the Great Rehire. Our dynamic business model, matched with our technological prowess, has made recruiting faster and easier than ever. We are on track to realize our vision of becoming one of the leading on-demand professional recruiting solutions, well positioned to provide an essential service to both Fortune 500 companies and small and medium-sized businesses, as well as to independent recruiting agencies, as the Great Rehire continues."

2020 and Early 2021 Key Highlights:

  • Surpassed 27,750 recruiters on our Job Market platform as of December 31, 2020.
  • Launched new SaaS video solution to enable recruiters, hiring managers, and employers to rapidly screen, vet, and connect with qualified candidates using video.
  • Launched updated AI-powered candidate-sourcing technology to create what we believe is the first platform in the world to offer recruiters access to both jobs and AI-matched candidates.
  • Signed key agreements with a Fortune 50 company and new clients in the healthcare, call center, and mortgage and digital lending industries.
  • Launched new on-demand virtual training program in January 2021 to help career changers break into the world of virtual recruiting.
  • Received multiple major media appearances for the Recruiter Index, Recruiter.com's survey of recruiter sentiment on the job market, hiring, and recruiting demand.

"Our corporate mission aligns with our nation's mission at this historic moment," continued Sohn. "As the country seeks to rebuild in the aftermath of the pandemic, we will drive the effort to rehire millions of people and provide new economic opportunities for the next generation. We intend to achieve significant organic and inorganic growth in 2021 by building on our success in 2020, leveraging our stock to acquire complementary businesses, and capitalizing on our recruiting-industry position and strong technical capabilities. We set off in 2020 to build out our platform, have scalable revenue, and end the year with a $10 million revenue run rate and a path for liquidity. With our 2020 objectives attained, our 2021 objectives are clear: continue to scale our platform revenue to a $40 million revenue run rate, achieve cash flow profitability, up-list on a national exchange, and continue to unlock the longer-term value of Recruiter.com as a billion-dollar brand."

