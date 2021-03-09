Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Results of Cash Tender Offer For Any and All of its Outstanding 6.375% Notes due 2024

NEW YORK, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (the “Company”) today announced the results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all of the outstanding notes listed below. The Tender Offer was made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase dated March 2, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), which set forth the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.



As of the previously announced expiration time of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 8, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”), according to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information and tender agent for the Tender Offer, a total of $7,738,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes (defined below) had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer. This amount includes $255,000 tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase and notice of guaranteed delivery, dated March 2, 2021, which remains subject to the holders’ performance of the delivery requirements under such procedures. Withdrawal rights for the Notes expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 8, 2021. The table below sets forth the aggregate principal amount and percentage of the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn by the Expiration Time that will be accepted for purchase by the Company (the “Eligible Notes”).