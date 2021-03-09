Golden Leaf Holdings Announces Intent to Change Corporate Name to Chalice Brands Ltd.

Annual and Special Meeting scheduled for May 10, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a premier, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale, and distribution, today announces it plans to change its corporate name to Chalice Brands Ltd. at its Annual and Special Meeting (“AGM”) which will be held virtually, May 10, 2021. At the AGM, the Company also plans on seeking approval for a share consolidation with the goal to bring the common shares outstanding to approximately 65 million post the consolidation. Details of these proposals will be included in the management information circular to be mailed later this month. The name change and share consolidation is subject to approval at the Company’s AGM, however the Company expects overwhelming support.



“Throughout this turnaround over the last 18 months we continue to gather momentum and galvanize management behind the Chalice brand,” stated Jeff Yapp, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Leaf. “Our Chalice Farms stores and our Chalice chews are the pride of our business. As we put the Golden Leaf era behind us, this name change serves to symbolize our resurgence as a relevant contender in the US cannabis industry, driven by leadership in our home market of Oregon.”