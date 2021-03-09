 

Increasing Acceptance of Refined CBD Products Fueling Accelerated Growth for Cannabis Stocks

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of all cannabinoids, cannabidiol is most widely used for therapeutic reasons due to the lack of psychoactive effects. In many medical applications, cannabidiol oil (CBD) is used, such as anxiety and depression treatment, stress relief, diabetes prevention, pain relief, cancer symptom relief, and inflammation. Due to its healing properties, the demand for cannabidiol for health and wellness purposes is high, which is the major factor driving the market growth. In addition, the rising acceptance and use of products due to government approvals is a major factor expected to boost production for CBD-infused products. Due to the increasing adoption of CBD-based products to treat ailments, the global cannabidiol market is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period. A recent report from Grand View Research projects that "The global cannabidiol market size was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2% from 2021 to 2028." Active Companies from around the market with current developments this week include: Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCPK: MCOA), Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCPK: MJNA), Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG).

The Grand View Research report said that: "Increasing awareness of cannabidiol's therapeutic benefits has influenced a buyer to buy cannabidiol products, regardless of their cost. As these have a greater profit margin, commercial retailers are now focusing on selling cannabis-based products. Numerous health and wellness retailers are offering CBD-based products, such as Rite Aid, CVS Health, and Walgreens Boots Alliance. In addition, CVS Health decides to offer CBD topicals all over its 800 stores and Walgreens Boots Alliance is selling CBD-containing topicals across 1500 of its stores in the U.S." 

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCPK: MCOA) BREAKING NEWS: Marijuana Company of America Inc. Signs strategic collaboration agreement with Eco Innovation Group, Inc., to Expand its Global Cannabis Sector Offering - Marijuana Company of America, an emerging company and leader offering unique exposure to the global cannabis sector, today announced that in an ongoing effort to position itself as a leader in the marketplace by offering diversification with sophistication has entered into a strategic collaboration by signing a Share Exchange Agreement with Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTCPK: ECOX).

