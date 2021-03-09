 

Faucet Market to Reach $59.2 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 7.8% CAGR Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 14:50  |  49   |   |   

- Increase in number of household units across the globe, demand for premium faucets due to surge in investment in luxury homes, and rise in urbanization drive the growth of the global Faucet market

PORTLAND, Ore., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Faucet Market by Application (Bathroom, Kitchen, and Others), Product Type (Electronic, Manual), and Material (Metal, and Plastic (PTMT)), and End user (Residential, and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027."According to the report, the global Faucet industry was estimated at $37.8 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $59.2 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2027.

AMR logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in number of household units across the globe, demand for premium faucets due to surge in investment in luxury homes, and rise in urbanization drive the growth of the global Faucet market. On the other hand, availability of counterfeit brands, and ready availability of substandard faucets impedes the growth to some extent. However, development of smart faucets by manufacturers and increase in demand for smart/electronic faucets are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Request Sample Report at : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2448

The bathroom segment to dominate by 2026-

Based on application, the bathroom segment accounted for nearly half of the global faucet market share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecasting period. In addition, the same segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2026. The increase in trend of modular bathroom, and rise in application of faucet in modernized bathroom augments the growth of the market. In addition, the prominent application of multiple faucets in the washrooms/bathroom as well fuels the market growth.

The manual segment to retain the dominant share-

Based on product type, the manual segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the global faucet market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost during the study period. On the other hand, the electronic segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2026. Rapid increase in the residential and commercial sectors such as IT parks, special economic zones, and other commercial spaces in various emerging nations, along with consumer demand for advanced technology are expected to drive the growth of the segment. The rise in new construction of residential apartment, development in commercial spaces, renovation of houses, and replacement of old faucets have augmented the growth of the segment. In addition, rise in popularity of modernized washrooms and coordinated sanitary-ware, fittings and accessories as well fuels the market growth.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Faucet Market to Reach $59.2 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 7.8% CAGR Allied Market Research - Increase in number of household units across the globe, demand for premium faucets due to surge in investment in luxury homes, and rise in urbanization drive the growth of the global Faucet market PORTLAND, Ore., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix: Top 10 UK Casinos To Play Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix Review By RainbowRichesCasinos.com
People Matters launches BeNext, its own digital platform for cohort-based courses (CBC), and enters ...
proteanTecs Joins the TSMC IP Alliance Program
Asirom uses Solera's Artificial Intelligence for the risk inspection of motor policies
Innovations in Antimicrobials: IDTechEx Report Highlights Start-ups Developing New Methods to Eliminate Microbes
BMO Financial Group Proxy Circular Now Available
Two-sided fitness marketplace Onekeelo launches, connecting consumers with personal trainers from ...
Entain has received necessary regulatory approvals regarding the recommended public cash offer to ...
HH Global announce new executive leadership team to support future growth
Roche receives FDA approval for VENTANA ALK (D5F3) CDx Assay to identify lung cancer patients ...
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Chinese Industrial Internet Solution to Lead New Tech Revolution
Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market worth $78.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Klarna expands Open Banking solution to 8 more European markets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area