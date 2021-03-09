 

Joby Aviation Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies For 2021

Joby Aviation (“Joby” or the “Company”), a transportation company developing an all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that it intends to operate as a commercial passenger aircraft beginning in 2024, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021. The annual list is compiled by Fast Company reporters and editors who survey thousands of enterprises around the world to identify the most notable innovators of the year.

The Joby all-electric aircraft (Photo: Business Wire)

Following a decade spent developing a piloted eVTOL aircraft with more than 1,000 test flights conducted to date, Joby has been recognized by Fast Company as a leader with significant first-mover advantages in the emerging aerial ridesharing industry. Joby’s superior technology and strategic partnerships with leading companies such as Uber and Toyota set the company apart in the field as it continues advancing its mission to transform transportation with the introduction of a clean, quiet, and convenient aerial ridesharing service starting in 2024.

Following airworthiness approval by the U.S. Air Force and a certification basis agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”), the Joby eVTOL aircraft is widely seen as the aircraft that will make air taxis a reality. Joby’s piloted aircraft, which can fly at least 150 miles on a single charge and can cruise at 200 mph, will bring to the public clean, quiet, and fast on-demand air travel for four-passenger journeys.

Joby recently revealed for the first time footage of its aircraft taking off vertically before transitioning to forward flight and then landing vertically, which can be viewed here. Specifications of the aircraft are as follows:

Aircraft Type

Normal category electric airplane that is capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL)

Seating

5 seats: 1 pilot + 4 passengers

Max Range

150+ miles

Maximum Cruise Speed

174 knots/200 miles per hour

Expected Noise Signature

65 dBA at 110 yards / 100 meters (in a hover)

