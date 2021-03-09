 

ScottsMiracle-Gro to Host Virtual Investor & Analyst Day on April 8

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 14:45  |  41   |   |   

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), one of the world’s leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as hydroponic and indoor growing products, will host a virtual Investor & Analyst Day on Thursday, April 8, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The virtual meeting will feature presentations from the Company’s executive and leadership teams, who will provide insights into strategies and opportunities, particularly as they relate to the Company’s U.S. Consumer and Hawthorne Gardening Company businesses. The Company anticipates approximately 2.5 hours of presented materials followed by live Q&A with management. Attendees can also submit written questions throughout the event to be addressed during the live Q&A.

Investors and institutional analysts interested in attending this virtual event should register at https://scottsmiraclegro.com/investorandanalystday. If you have any questions, please email investor@scotts.com.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $4.1 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world’s largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts, Miracle-Gro and Ortho brands are market leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com

Contact:
Jim King
Executive Vice President
Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
(937) 578-5622




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ScottsMiracle-Gro to Host Virtual Investor & Analyst Day on April 8 MARYSVILLE, Ohio, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), one of the world’s leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as hydroponic and indoor growing products, will host a virtual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Santhera gibt Resultate der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung bekannt
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
ScottsMiracle-Gro Provides Update to its Fiscal 2021 Outlook for the U.S. Consumer Segment
23.02.21
ScottsMiracle-Gro to Present Virtually at the 42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Conference
23.02.21
The Scotts Miracle-Gro: Bekommt die Aktie nun Schlagseite?
17.02.21
ScottsMiracle-Gro to Present Virtually at the 2021 Truist Securities Consumer Symposium
09.02.21
The Scotts Miracle-Gro: Aktie nach den Zahlen