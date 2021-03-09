Allied Corp. Receives ICA Approval for Psychoactive THC Strains

KELOWNA, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied") (OTCQB: ALID), an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted psilocybin and cannabinoid health solutions to address today’s medical issues, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Allied Colombia SAS has received approval from the Colombian Institute of Agriculture (“ICA”) for the cultivation of its proprietary psychoactive cannabis strains.



This achievement comes as a follow up to May 05, 2020 press release that announced the approval from ICA to conduct the seed evaluation of Allied’s 10 psychoactive strains. This authorization granted in May 2020 allowed Allied to evaluate the 10 different proprietary strains in a controlled environment in order to select the best pheno-typed strains that were best suited for quality and production efficiency. Allied had expected to continue to follow its production plan in order to move towards the first harvest in or around Q3/Q4 2020. This was completed as stated, the strains were harvested, processed and analyzed at independent accredited laboratories for safety parameters and cannabinoid profiles. This was all then presented to the National Ministry of Agriculture in Colombia.

All 10 strains were approved and have passed all of the ICA requirements to be able to cultivate the high THC plants. Allied will now apply for a psychoactive export quota under the Colombian regime.

The psychoactive seed evaluation approval was over a year-long process that began with the registration of the ten (10) novel psycho active (THC based) Allied strains with the national cultivar registry. Each strain was then germinated into plantlets in Allied’s scientific cultivation center in Colombia. Following germination, the plants entered into field trials that included rigorous data collection, analysis and phenotyping of the strains while in the vegetation life cycle. During this time, the strains were provided with propriety nutrients, handled with standard operating procedures and guided towards the plant flowering phase. Proprietary nutrients and procedures were also adhered to during the flowering phase and detailed batch record audit data were diligently collected during every day of the plant life cycle. Following flowering, the plants were harvested and tested for cannabinoid profiles and quality assurance testing parameters. The harvested material was then sent to an accredited laboratory for testing was and tested by high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) testing methods.