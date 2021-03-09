DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (DMGGF:OTCQB US) (FRANKFURT:6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, is pleased to announce an update on its intellectual property (IP) status and the use of this IP for developing innovative software solutions on the blockchain ecosystem. DMG’s US technology company, Blockseer, founded in 2013, was one of the first companies operating in data analytics of both the Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains. With many governments signaling for both tighter regulations in cryptocurrencies as well as their greater acceptance of this technology entering the mainstream, Blockseer’s data and DMG’s overall IP is proving to be current and valuable in many new ways for these evolving market conditions.



DMG’s IP and Patent Portfolio