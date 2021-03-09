DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (DMGGF:OTCQB US) (FRANKFURT:6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated
blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, is pleased to announce an update on its intellectual property (IP) status and the use of this IP for developing innovative software solutions on
the blockchain ecosystem. DMG’s US technology company, Blockseer, founded in 2013, was one of the first companies operating in data analytics of both the Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains. With many
governments signaling for both tighter regulations in cryptocurrencies as well as their greater acceptance of this technology entering the mainstream, Blockseer’s data and DMG’s overall IP is
proving to be current and valuable in many new ways for these evolving market conditions.
DMG’s IP and Patent Portfolio
To date, DMG exclusively owns and controls blockchain-specific patent pending technology registered in the United States. A brief summary of DMG’s (including Blockseer) key patents filed are as follows:
-
SELECTION OF CRYPTOGRAPHIC IDENTIFIERS IN A BLOCK: Filtering inbound transactions of a blockchain node against a list of cryptographic identifiers, excluding transactions that
involve cryptographic identifiers that our data indicates are nefarious activity.
-
OFF NETWORK IDENTITY TRACKING IN ANONYMOUS CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE NETWORKS: A method of facilitating identity information exchanged in cryptocurrency transactions using
cryptographically verifiable addresses in a cryptocurrency exchange network along with identity information between the transmitter wallet service system and the recipient wallet service
system.
-
PROVIDING DATA PROVENANCE, PERMISSIONING, COMPLIANCE, AND ACCESS CONTROL FOR DATA STORAGE SYSTEMS USING AN IMMUTABLE LEDGER OVERLAY NETWORK: A system for data provenance and data
storage that allows multiple independent parties (who may not trust each other) to securely share data, track data provenance, maintain audit logs, keep data synchronized, comply with
regulations, and handle permissioning and control who can access the data.
-
CRYPTO TAINT TRACKING: A method for detecting and tracking tainted cryptographic wallets. The method measures a wallet's propensity to engage in criminal or suspicious activity.
Naturally, transacting with a criminal is tantamount either to funding crime or laundering its proceeds, so it is in our collective interest to identify – and then monitor or quarantine – any
wallet with criminal association. The method also automatically flags risky withdrawal requests in real-time for further review before committing them to the blockchain.
