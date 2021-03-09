 

DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications

globenewswire
09.03.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (DMGGF:OTCQB US) (FRANKFURT:6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, is pleased to announce an update on its intellectual property (IP) status and the use of this IP for developing innovative software solutions on the blockchain ecosystem. DMG’s US technology company, Blockseer, founded in 2013, was one of the first companies operating in data analytics of both the Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains. With many governments signaling for both tighter regulations in cryptocurrencies as well as their greater acceptance of this technology entering the mainstream, Blockseer’s data and DMG’s overall IP is proving to be current and valuable in many new ways for these evolving market conditions.

DMG’s IP and Patent Portfolio

To date, DMG exclusively owns and controls blockchain-specific patent pending technology registered in the United States. A brief summary of DMG’s (including Blockseer) key patents filed are as follows:

  1. SELECTION OF CRYPTOGRAPHIC IDENTIFIERS IN A BLOCK: Filtering inbound transactions of a blockchain node against a list of cryptographic identifiers, excluding transactions that involve cryptographic identifiers that our data indicates are nefarious activity.

  2. OFF NETWORK IDENTITY TRACKING IN ANONYMOUS CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE NETWORKS: A method of facilitating identity information exchanged in cryptocurrency transactions using cryptographically verifiable addresses in a cryptocurrency exchange network along with identity information between the transmitter wallet service system and the recipient wallet service system.

  3. PROVIDING DATA PROVENANCE, PERMISSIONING, COMPLIANCE, AND ACCESS CONTROL FOR DATA STORAGE SYSTEMS USING AN IMMUTABLE LEDGER OVERLAY NETWORK: A system for data provenance and data storage that allows multiple independent parties (who may not trust each other) to securely share data, track data provenance, maintain audit logs, keep data synchronized, comply with regulations, and handle permissioning and control who can access the data.

  4. CRYPTO TAINT TRACKING: A method for detecting and tracking tainted cryptographic wallets. The method measures a wallet's propensity to engage in criminal or suspicious activity. Naturally, transacting with a criminal is tantamount either to funding crime or laundering its proceeds, so it is in our collective interest to identify – and then monitor or quarantine – any wallet with criminal association. The method also automatically flags risky withdrawal requests in real-time for further review before committing them to the blockchain.
Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.03.21
DMG Announces Closing of Cdn$70 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional Investors
02.03.21
DMG is Selected by Ecopwrs LLC for Developing and Managing its Bitcoin mining operations in the USA
19.02.21
Berlin kann Krypto: Nutznießer des Bitcoin-Booms: Aktie von Advanced Blockchain für Krypto-Fans „eine der schönsten Perlen"
16.02.21
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility's Upgrades
10.02.21
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale Deployment in 2021

DMG Blockchain Solutions: Fallen Angel vor Neubewertung, Kursexplosion erwartet!
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. - Ein diversifizierter Player in einem spannenden Markt
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.