 

Tive Acquires UK-based MyTrackingDevices

UK supply chain visibility provider joins global leader to deliver enhanced in-transit support for cross-border shipping woes

BOSTON and LONDON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, a global leader of in-transit supply chain visibility, announced it acquired MyTrackingDevices, a shipment and asset tracking company in London, UK. Following record growth in 2020 and a successful $12 million Series A funding round, Tive underscores its commitment to bring 100% visibility to shippers, brokers, and logistics service providers globally with the addition of the successful UK-based shipment and asset tracking company.

"Customers have looked to us for innovative trackers that fit hundreds of shipment tracking requirements," said Matthew Holland, CEO, MyTrackingDevices. "This acquisition is an opportunity to offer Tive's best in-transit visibility solutions to an even broader base of customers, and I couldn't be more excited to join an amazing and innovative team that is 100% focused on their customers."

Headquartered in London and founded in 2012, MyTrackingDevices customers include Lindt, Siemens Healthineers, Rao's Homemade, and other leading enterprises in vaccine distribution, electronics, healthcare, election ballots, and food & beverage. Providing custom tracking and monitoring services for shipments and assets across multiple industries, MyTrackingDevices is a recognized leader with extensive market experience.

Tive has continued to grow its global footprint and operations to service the shipping and logistics industry. In 2020, Tive launched the world's first non-Lithium 5G tracker. In 2021, Tive introduced the Open Visibility Network (OVN) - a growing data sharing network that delivers expanded shipment insight data for shared customers of Tive and leading visibility companies like project44 and FourKites, elevating global shipment visibility to new heights.

"Tive is excited to leverage the brand and expertise of the MyTrackingDevices team to expand our footprint in Northwestern Europe," said Krenar Komoni, Founder and CEO, Tive. "Matt and his team add a new level of sales, business development, and customer service to our existing offices in Central and Eastern Europe."

About Tive
Tive is a leading provider of real-time supply chain visibility insights that help logistics professionals actively manage their in-transit shipments' location and condition. With Tive, shippers and logistics service providers (LSP) eliminate preventable delays, damage, and shipment failures. Tive's solution provides data generated by its industry-leading trackers allowing clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve their customers' experience, and unlock supply chain insights in an actionable real-time manner. For more information, visit www.tive.com.

Media contact: Jim Waters, jim@tive.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/710828/Tive_Logo.jpg



