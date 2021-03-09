Cryptocurrency's Expansion Garners Institutional Attention

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A cryptocurrency is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange wherein individual coin ownership records are stored in a ledger existing in a form of computerized database. The database uses strong cryptography to secure transaction records, to control the creation of additional coins, and to verify the transfer of coin ownership. The first decentralized cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was created in 2009. Now, the burgeoning popularity of cryptocurrencies has resulted in major financial institutions, like banks, paying attention to developments in the crypto market. In addition, fin-tech companies are now stepping into the arena. For example, PayPal, recently announced plans to acquire Curv, a cryptocurrency startup based in Tel Aviv, Israel. In October 2020, PayPal announced its commitment to help shape the role that digital currencies will play in the future of financial services and commerce. Snipp Interactive Inc. (OTC: SNIPF) (TSX-V: SPN), Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON), Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), Argo Blockchain Plc (OTC: ARBKF)

There has also been an influx of companies buying bitcoin and accepting it as payment. For example, Meitu, a Chinese company that makes a photo editing app, accepted USD 22.1 Million worth of ether and USD 17.9 Million worth of bitcoin. "The Board believes cryptocurrencies have ample room for appreciation in value and by allocating part of its treasury in cryptocurrencies can also serve as a diversification to holding cash (which is subject to depreciation pressure due to aggressive increases in money supply by central banks globally) in treasury management," Meitu said, according to a report by CNBC. This follows companies like Tesla and Square, which have also put emphasis on cryptocurrency.

Snipp Interactive Inc. (OTC: SNIPF) (TSX-V: SPN) just announced breaking news regarding,

"its preliminary unaudited financial results for Q4 2020. Note that these preliminary Q4 2020 financial results have not been audited. The Company is currently in the process of having its full fiscal 2020 financial results audited. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in US dollars.