 

KVD Beauty Announces a New Global Director of Tattoo Artistry, Miryam Lumpini, Revealing the Next Iconic Chapter for the Brand to Influence the Makeup Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a nonconformist and fearless spirit, KVD disrupted the industry in 2008 with its untraditional approach to beauty. When having tattoos meant being labeled an 'outsider,' the brand challenged the status quo and embedded this personal mark in its DNA, encouraging it as a form of artistic self-expression. Today, the brand embarks on its next chapter now known as KVD Beauty, unveiling a refreshed brand image, and an invigorated mission with the introduction of its new artists.

The new name KVD Beauty will keep the legacy initials but will take on a different meaning as the brand moves into this new phase. KVD will now stand for Kara, Veritas, Decora—Latin for Value, Truth, Beauty.

KVD Beauty gives you the tools to live your beauty truth: With its high-pigment, high-performance makeup, the creative possibilities are endless for self-expression. The brand believes in embracing outsiders, artistry without boundaries, celebrating individual expression, and being world-conscious. Respecting the planet and those who inhabit it is also of utmost importance. KVD is 100% vegan and cruelty-free, and committed to becoming more sustainable, challenging themselves to use fully recyclable packaging, post-consumer recycled materials and refillable compacts whenever possible.

The streamlined brand positioning is reflective in KVD Beauty's new campaign imagery, which can already be seen on its website and social media channels with additional roll out onto marketing materials, product launches, and more. Updated product packaging will also be rolling out to align with the new look. While the brand itself will have a fresh, new look and feel, their existing products and beloved bestsellers like their eyeliner with a cult-following Tattoo Liner, Lolita Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, and Lock-It Foundation will all stay true to their high-performance results and remain in the same formulas.

With a new, polished brand position, KVD Beauty is announcing its first Global Director of Tattoo Artistry, Miryam Lumpini. Now an 'it girl' within the Los Angeles tattoo scene, Lumpini grew up in the Swedish countryside and immigrated to the United States to pursue her passion in tattoo artistry, eventually inking high-profile celebrities including Jhené Aiko, Keke Palmer, Kehlani and more. Lumpini will serve as the brand's in-house tattoo artistry expert, supporting creative initiatives by developing tattoo-inspired designs for marketing and product, and creating makeup artistry content.

