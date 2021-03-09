 

Applitools Trusted by Sonatype to Ensure App Quality in Nexus Lifecycle

Sonatype increases time-to-market and eliminates bugs and visual drift in applications after adding Applitools Eyes to test automation lifecycle

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, provider of a next generation test automation platform powered by Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, today announced the use of Applitools Visual AI on Sonatype's Nexus Lifecycle which helps developers and security professionals make safer and smarter open source choices across the software supply chain. Sonatype first sought Applitools to address a core problem that was affecting the functionality of its web applications: visual drift due to code changes with unaccounted UI dependencies.

Applitools is on a mission to help test automation, DevOps and development teams to release and monitor flawless mobile, web, and native apps in a fully automated way that enables Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment. Founded in 2013, the company uses sophisticated AI-powered image processing technology to ensure that an application appears correctly and functions properly on all mobile devices, browsers, operating systems and screen sizes. For more information, visit applitools.com.

To download and learn more about the full case study, visit: (https://applitools.com/case-studies/sonatype/). 

When developing its Nexus Lifecycle product, Sonatype noticed that small changes in code altered the application visually in unanticipated ways. Sonatype used a range of functional test automation tools, but visual issues were not being detected. Functional tests would consistently pass, even as application changes rendered the UI unusable. Dev teams also tried pixel-diff comparators but indicated a high degree of false positives from pixel diffs.

Prior to using Applitools Eyes, the Sonatype development team spent the equivalent of three full-time engineers working to uncover and address undetected failures each release. This work often functioned as a spot-check for 1,000+ pages of the application during development, slowing down the delivery of product to market.

Since using Applitools Eyes, Sonatype has seen a complete eradication of visual drift in its applications. Today, if engineers make a change in their margins across a number of pages, all the differences show up as highlights in Applitools. Applitools also enables engineers to quickly accept identical changes across a number of pages - leaving only the unanticipated differences.

"Applitools helped us automate our visual validation which allowed our engineers to focus more on creating business value," said Jamie Whitehouse, Director of Product at Sonatype. "With unit tests, you check them in once and then run them forever. Once they're running, you expect them to stay green and check them only when they're red. Now, imagine being able to do the same thing with visual tests. You write them once and only check them when they're red. Imagine how much more productive you would be if you didn't have to worry about missing visual changes."

Applitools Eyes is the only AI-powered test automation platform sophisticated enough to handle the most complex and evolving challenges organizations face when delivering quality web and mobile apps. It's core technology, Visual AI, has doubled in usage year-over-year, and recently crossed the milestone of one billion images analyzed.

About Sonatype

Sonatype is the leader in software supply chain automation technology with more than 400 employees, over 1,200 enterprise customers, and is trusted by more than 10 million software developers.  Sonatype's Nexus platform enables DevOps teams and developers to automatically integrate security at every stage of the modern development pipeline by combining in-depth component intelligence with real-time remediation guidance. For more information, please visit Sonatype.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

About Applitools

Applitools delivers a Next Generation Test Automation Platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud. We enable engineering teams to release high quality web and mobile apps at incredible speed and at a reduced cost.

Applitools Visual AI modernizes important test automation use cases -- Functional Testing, Visual Testing, Web and Mobile UI/UX Testing, Cross Browser Testing, Responsive Web Design Testing, Cross Device Testing, PDF Testing, Accessibility Testing and Compliance Testing -- to transform the way organizations deliver innovation at the speed of CI/CD at a significantly lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Hundreds of companies from verticals such as Tech, Banking, Insurance, Retail, Pharma, and Publishing -- including 50 of the Fortune 100 -- use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to millions of customers on any device and browser, and across every screen size and operating system.

Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit applitools.com.

Contact:
Jeremy Douglas
Catapult PR-IR
303-581-7760, ext. 16
jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621068/Applitools_Logo.jpg



