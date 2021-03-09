 

EQS-News Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' Transactions - Mia Ahola

EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' Transactions - Mia Ahola

09.03.2021 / 15:00

Managers' Transactions - Mia Ahola

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Managers' Transactions
9 March 2021 at 15.00 EET

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation


Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: AHOLA, MIA
Position: Closely associated person

Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: AHOLA, KARI
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20210308133845_3

Transaction date: 2021-03-08
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 296 Unit price: 7.97 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 296 Volume weighted average price: 7.97 EUR Total price: 2,359.12 EUR


For further information regarding Managers' transactions:
Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Chief Communicator, +358 50 61749


The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.00 EET on 9 March 2021.

Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: CH0284415681
Valor: A1Z2TU
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
