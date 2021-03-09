Jackson Once Again Named “Call Center of the Year” by SQM

Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson) was recognized with four awards from Service Quality Measurement Group, Inc. (SQM)1 for excellence in contact center service in 2020. For the second year in a row, Jackson was awarded SQM’s top honor — Call Center of the Year — for earning the highest combined ratings for customer and employee experience among a field of leading call centers from across North America.

“Winning the most prestigious award SQM offers for the second straight year is an incredible honor — not only for our dedicated call center team but associates across the organization who support the world class customer service we consistently provide,” said Dev Ganguly, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Jackson. “We are proud of our associates for rising to the occasion during an unprecedented and challenging time. Despite working remotely for most of the year, they continued to demonstrate the unwavering commitment to superior customer service financial professionals and contract owners expect from Jackson.”

Jackson also earned three additional awards that reflect the company’s dedication to providing exceptional service to financial professionals and their clients. These include earning the Call Center World Class First Call Resolution (FCR) Certification, a new award that recognizes an 80 percent or higher rate of solving customers’ issues on the first call, and the Highest Customer Service — Financial Industry award for achieving the highest FCR score in the market. Additionally, Jackson received the World Class Employee Experience award for the seventh time, which is based on 50 percent or higher of employees rating their overall experience working in the contact center as “very satisfied.”

“SQM is extremely happy to announce Jackson as Call Center of the Year,” said Nader Ghattas, Chief Customer Experience Officer of SQM. “In winning this award for the second year in a row, Jackson has again demonstrated their commitment to providing a world class customer experience. The achievement that Jackson was able to repeat is remarkable and their call center associates are very deserving of this prestigious award.”

According to SQM’s benchmarking survey, 96 percent of financial professionals who called the contact center gave Jackson’s customer service the highest possible rating, which is 11 points higher than the industry average. The survey also showed the contact center resolved 88 percent of inquiries in the first call, which is 7 percent higher than the average world class call center.