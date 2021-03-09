 

Nautilus, Inc. Appoints New Chief People Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 15:00  |  49   |   |   

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) today announced that it has hired Ellen Raim as Chief People Officer, effective March 2. In this new role, Raim will lead all aspects of Nautilus’ global human resources, including crafting talent acquisition strategies to build strong pipelines for future hiring needs, promoting inclusion in the workplace, and designing and evaluating career paths to meet the company’s business goals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005077/en/

Ellen Raim, Chief People Officer of Nautilus, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ellen Raim, Chief People Officer of Nautilus, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Raim brings nearly 30 years of experience, including a deep knowledge of how to link business needs with people and culture, particularly in the tech industry, which includes 10-years at Intel Corporation.

Most recently, Raim was vice president, people and culture for SaaS start-up Invoca, where she built the people systems needed to enhance and protect the culture as the company scaled.

Prior to that, she held vice president of human resources roles at several global technology companies, including ESI and Cascade Microtech. In these roles, she was able to concentrate on integrating business strategy, large-scale change management, and organizational development.

“Ellen is the right leader to help us continue to build an engaged, inclusive, and high-performing culture, which is vital for our business to thrive in 2021 and beyond,” said Jim Barr, Nautilus, Inc. Chief Executive Officer. “We are confident that her ability to enhance a culture that aligns with the business strategy will be a strong addition to the executive leadership team, and will continue to position Nautilus as an employer of choice. Ellen brings deep experience crafting impactful strategies to attract and retain the best talent, and her technology background is particularly relevant, as we evolve and grow our digital focus.”

Ms. Raim commented, “Nautilus attracted me with its unique culture, which has been recognized as one of the top places to work eight years in a row. This demonstrates the value Nautilus places on their culture and people, and the understanding that aligning the two is critical to achieving the company’s North Star transformation and growth. I’m excited to join and contribute to this mission, as well as have the opportunity to bridge my tech background with my personal passion for fitness.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Nautilus - Massiver Kursverlust nach Kaufempfehlung
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nautilus, Inc. Appoints New Chief People Officer Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) today announced that it has hired Ellen Raim as Chief People Officer, effective March 2. In this new role, Raim will lead all aspects of Nautilus’ global human resources, including crafting talent acquisition strategies to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors
Stockholders of NantKwest Approve Merger With ImmunityBio
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.03.21
3 Aktien, die 2021 voll im Trend liegen
04.03.21
Nautilus, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 18, 2021
25.02.21
Andreas Deutsch: Amazon, Walt Disney, Nautilus, Zalando, H&M, Beiersdorf
22.02.21
Nautilus, Inc. Finishes Exceptional Year With Record Breaking Quarterly Sales
22.02.21
Opening Bell: Boeing, Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Disney, Virgin G., Fiverr, T-Mobile US, Gamestop
18.02.21
Nautilus, Inc. Delivers Major Update to its JRNY Digital Fitness Platform and iOS App
18.02.21
Zalando, Amazon, Disney, Nautilus, Bambuser, BHG Group - das rät Andreas Deutsch
08.02.21
Nautilus, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Monday, February 22, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
15
Nautilus - Massiver Kursverlust nach Kaufempfehlung