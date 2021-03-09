Nautilus, Inc. Appoints New Chief People Officer

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) today announced that it has hired Ellen Raim as Chief People Officer, effective March 2. In this new role, Raim will lead all aspects of Nautilus’ global human resources, including crafting talent acquisition strategies to build strong pipelines for future hiring needs, promoting inclusion in the workplace, and designing and evaluating career paths to meet the company’s business goals.

Ellen Raim, Chief People Officer of Nautilus, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Raim brings nearly 30 years of experience, including a deep knowledge of how to link business needs with people and culture, particularly in the tech industry, which includes 10-years at Intel Corporation.

Most recently, Raim was vice president, people and culture for SaaS start-up Invoca, where she built the people systems needed to enhance and protect the culture as the company scaled.

Prior to that, she held vice president of human resources roles at several global technology companies, including ESI and Cascade Microtech. In these roles, she was able to concentrate on integrating business strategy, large-scale change management, and organizational development.

“Ellen is the right leader to help us continue to build an engaged, inclusive, and high-performing culture, which is vital for our business to thrive in 2021 and beyond,” said Jim Barr, Nautilus, Inc. Chief Executive Officer. “We are confident that her ability to enhance a culture that aligns with the business strategy will be a strong addition to the executive leadership team, and will continue to position Nautilus as an employer of choice. Ellen brings deep experience crafting impactful strategies to attract and retain the best talent, and her technology background is particularly relevant, as we evolve and grow our digital focus.”

Ms. Raim commented, “Nautilus attracted me with its unique culture, which has been recognized as one of the top places to work eight years in a row. This demonstrates the value Nautilus places on their culture and people, and the understanding that aligning the two is critical to achieving the company’s North Star transformation and growth. I’m excited to join and contribute to this mission, as well as have the opportunity to bridge my tech background with my personal passion for fitness.”