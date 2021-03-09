COLLIDERS Desserts Let You Experience Your Favorite Candy Like You Never Have Before

Prepare to enjoy your favorite candies in a whole new way: with a spoon . With the launch of the COLLIDERS brand, dessert lovers nationwide can do just that. COLLIDERS desserts are a new line of refrigerated desserts that feature the nation’s most beloved candy brands like Reese’s and Kit Kat in a new spoonable style.

COLLIDERS Lineup Credit - Brand Opus

COLLIDERS desserts come in three indulgent formats:

TWISTED: A cool and creamy vanilla dessert topped with pieces of your favorite candy, like Reese’s, Kit Kat, Hershey’s Cookies n’ Creme or Heath.

or CHOPPED: Your favorite flavors, like Reese’s, Hershey’s Chocolate, Hershey’s S’mores or Hershey’s Mint, turned into a cool and creamy dessert and topped with chopped pieces of chocolate.

Chocolate, S’mores or Mint, turned into a cool and creamy dessert and topped with chopped pieces of chocolate. LAYERED: Your favorite flavors, like Reese’s, York, Mounds or Rolo turned into a cool and creamy dessert and topped with a layer of smooth, rich chocolate topping.

With 12 different varieties featuring some of America’s favorite candy brands, there is something for everyone to love.

"Dessert lovers are looking for unique textures and interesting flavors when it comes to indulgent treats, and COLLIDERS desserts will bring this type of exciting variety to the refrigerated aisle,” said Nicole Kulwicki, General Manager for Desserts at Kraft Heinz. “Now dessert lovers nationwide can enjoy their favorite candies such as Reese’s and Kit Kat in a completely new way.”

COLLIDERS desserts will be the star of a new national marketing campaign, “Love it. Spoon it.,” showcasing that when you love something, you just want to spoon it. The story will come to life through TV, social, digital and print.

COLLIDERS desserts are available now near the refrigerated pudding section at retailers nationwide. For more information on this new cool and creamy dessert, check out Twitter (@Colliders), Facebook (@CollidersDesserts) or Instagram (@Colliders).

