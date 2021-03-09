 

Cyclo Therapeutics Receives Positive Opinion from the Paediatric Committee of the European Medicines Agency on the Agreement of a Paediatric Investigation Plan for Trappsol Cyclo

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease, today announced a positive opinion has been adopted from the Paediatric Committee (PDCO) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on its agreement with the proposed Paediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) for Trappsol Cyclo, a proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, used intravenously (IV), currently in development for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C (NPC1).

As part of the regulatory process for the registration of new medicines in Europe, pharmaceutical companies are required to provide a PIP outlining their strategy for investigation of the new medicinal product in the paediatric population. The PIP opinion from PDCO has endorsed the clinical program to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of Trappsol Cyclo in patients from 3 years to less than 18 years of age with NPC Type C1 as well as the inclusion of a single-arm sub-study with patients from birth to less than 3 years of age with NPC Type C1 to evaluate safety and obtain descriptive data on global severity and improvement in response to Trappsol Cyclo. This adoption of the PIP paves the way for the potential submission of a MAA in Europe for Trappsol Cyclo in the treatment of NPC1 following the completion of the pivotal Phase 3 study which is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2021.

“We are incredibly pleased to receive positive notice from the PDCO and accomplish this important regulatory milestone as we continue to advance Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of NPC. This approval of the PIP bolsters our confidence in the potential of Trappsol Cyclo to address this area of significant unmet need and provides us with a pathway towards approval for the pediatric population in Europe in parallel with our U.S regulatory strategy. Moving forward, we look to continuing our work with the regulatory authorities to bring Trappsol Cyclo to the European market as expeditiously as possible,” commented Michael Lisjak, Chief Regulatory Officer of Cyclo Therapeutics.

Diskussion: CTDH (MKap $20 M) NPC Daten in März/April ..Attraktiver Zock
