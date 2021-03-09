National Security Expert Matice Wright-Springer Returns to Booz Allen Hamilton as Partner and Senior Vice President in Global Defense Group and Aerospace Business

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced today that national security expert Matice Wright-Springer has rejoined the firm as a partner and senior vice president in the firm’s global defense group as part of its aerospace account. In addition to her day-to-day role, Wright-Springer will serve as a key leader supporting the Department of Defense’s efforts to enable Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2), bringing firsthand experience on its impact as a former Naval officer, defense civilian, and industry leader.

In a career spanning the U.S. Navy – including service as the nation’s first African-American female Naval Flight Officer – Department of Defense, consulting, and more, Wright-Springer brings an extensive background in national security services, policy, government and corporate responsibility, and information technology.

“The nature of warfare has evolved and requires a multidomain approach that fuses technology and mission in a way that accelerates performance, readiness, and resilience,” said Andrea Inserra, a Booz Allen executive vice president and leader of the firm’s aerospace account. “With her unique military, policy, and industry background, Matice will be an asset to Booz Allen and our clients as we work together to deliver integrated platforms that enable information dominance in any environment.”

Wright-Springer joins Booz Allen from ManTech International, where she was Vice President, Government & Corporate Responsibility. Before ManTech, Wright-Springer was a Vice President at L3 Harris leading an $800 million products and services division. She has also served in the government’s Senior Executive Service as a principal director in the Secretary of Defense’s Office of Manufacturing and Industrial Base Policy, and as a White House fellow.

“I am excited to return to Booz Allen as a partner and senior vice president, where I look forward to working alongside some of the best and brightest subject matter experts in the defense industry,” said Wright-Springer. “I was drawn back to Booz Allen because I want to help solve some of the complex challenges that our customers face. The culture here at Booz Allen encourages continuous learning and innovative problem solving. We steer away from complacency and gladly embrace things that have never been done before. I look forward to leading customer engagements and collaborating with others across the firm to help grow the business and provide smart solutions that protect our nation’s security.”

As a partner and senior vice president at Booz Allen, Wright-Springer will help propel the firm’s Defense business by designing and executing next-generation solutions and integrated platforms to operate and achieve mission success in contested environments.

