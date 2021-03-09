Nike Announces Senior Leadership Changes to Drive Momentum of its Consumer Direct Acceleration

“Sarah and Amy are two dynamic leaders, bringing deep experience and expertise to these important roles,” said O’Neill. “Sarah has continually demonstrated her ability to deliver strong results across our geographic and Jordan Brand businesses and I look forward to her bringing those skills to the North America team. Amy’s breadth of experience across Nike’s global categories – including Women’s – and most recently leading our Men’s consumer construct will be instrumental in leading future growth for APLA.”

Mensah now leads all aspects of Nike’s North America geography, including Direct, Marketing, Digital, Sales, Consumer Construct and Territories, among others. Mensah’s most recent role was VP/GM, APLA and her prior experiences include VP/GM, Jordan Brand, North America and VP/GM Sportswear, APLA. She also served as SVP and Chief Operating Officer for the NBA’s Portland Trailblazers before starting her career at Nike.

Montagne is responsible for continuing to drive brand and business momentum across Nike’s most diverse geography. Montagne is a 16-year veteran of Nike, whose prior roles include VP/GM, Global Merchandising, VP/GM, Global Women’s and VP/GM, Global Categories. She started her career in Nike’s North America business and worked for Gap, Inc., Mervyn’s and Walmart prior to joining the company.

Additionally, Aaron Cain is named VP/GM, Men’s. Cain reports to Michael Spillane, President, Consumer Creation. “Aaron’s deep experience in product, merchandising, driving strong consumer connections and delivering exceptional business results across Nike will be well served in this role. I look forward to seeing Aaron’s expertise, passion for sports and team leadership be further showcased,” said Spillane.

As part of Nike’s recently announced shift to a simpler consumer construct, Cain will focus on creating product with deeper insights and driving even greater specialization through performance sport and sport lifestyle for Men’s. Cain began his career at Nike in 2004 and has held roles of increasing responsibility across four geographies including VP/GM, Sportswear (NSW), Greater China; VP/GM of NSW EMEA; and most recently as VP/GM, Men’s, North America. Prior to Nike, Cain held roles in management consulting at Boston Consulting Group.

All roles are effective immediately.

About NIKE, Inc.

