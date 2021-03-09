Nike Announces Senior Leadership Changes to Drive Momentum of its Consumer Direct Acceleration
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) announced senior leadership changes today to continue the momentum of the company’s Consumer Direct Acceleration (CDA).
Sarah Mensah becomes VP/GM, North America and Amy Montagne is named VP/GM, APLA. Both geography leaders report to Heidi O’Neill, President, Consumer and Marketplace.
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
“Sarah and Amy are two dynamic leaders, bringing deep experience and expertise to these important roles,” said O’Neill. “Sarah has continually demonstrated her ability to deliver strong results across our geographic and Jordan Brand businesses and I look forward to her bringing those skills to the North America team. Amy’s breadth of experience across Nike’s global categories – including Women’s – and most recently leading our Men’s consumer construct will be instrumental in leading future growth for APLA.”
Mensah now leads all aspects of Nike’s North America geography, including Direct, Marketing, Digital, Sales, Consumer Construct and Territories, among others. Mensah’s most recent role was VP/GM, APLA and her prior experiences include VP/GM, Jordan Brand, North America and VP/GM Sportswear, APLA. She also served as SVP and Chief Operating Officer for the NBA’s Portland Trailblazers before starting her career at Nike.
Montagne is responsible for continuing to drive brand and business momentum across Nike’s most diverse geography. Montagne is a 16-year veteran of Nike, whose prior roles include VP/GM, Global Merchandising, VP/GM, Global Women’s and VP/GM, Global Categories. She started her career in Nike’s North America business and worked for Gap, Inc., Mervyn’s and Walmart prior to joining the company.
Additionally, Aaron Cain is named VP/GM, Men’s. Cain reports to Michael Spillane, President, Consumer Creation. “Aaron’s deep experience in product, merchandising, driving strong consumer connections and delivering exceptional business results across Nike will be well served in this role. I look forward to seeing Aaron’s expertise, passion for sports and team leadership be further showcased,” said Spillane.
As part of Nike’s recently announced shift to a simpler consumer construct, Cain will focus on creating product with deeper insights and driving even greater specialization through performance sport and sport lifestyle for Men’s. Cain began his career at Nike in 2004 and has held roles of increasing responsibility across four geographies including VP/GM, Sportswear (NSW), Greater China; VP/GM of NSW EMEA; and most recently as VP/GM, Men’s, North America. Prior to Nike, Cain held roles in management consulting at Boston Consulting Group.
All roles are effective immediately.
NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http://investors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com and follow @NIKE.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005399/en/
|Diskussion: NIKE - ein überschätztes Unternehmen?
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare