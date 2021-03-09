 

Robotic Assistance Devices Announces That Its ‘QuickShip’ Turnaround Time in Full Operation

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has successfully launched its ‘QuickShip’ order turnaround process, utilizing the company’s enhanced procurement systems and new Irvine, California manufacturing facility.

“We introduced the concept of QuickShip back in early February, and it’s been very well received by our customers and prospects in the sales funnel,” said Steve Reinharz, President and CEO of RAD. “Two clients have taken immediate advantage of the program which has started with ROSA. These RAD solutions are deterring high-frequency security incidents the minute they’re installed. Who wouldn’t want to benefit from a reduction of incidents as quickly as possible, plus the added benefit of saving money right now?” Reinharz affirmed.

Both clients that took advantage of the QuickShip program have already reordered and RAD is finalizing case studies in which the clients share their experiences of immediate reduction of incidents.

RAD expects to confirm a move to a large-scale manufacturing expansion within the next few weeks. Demand for its high-volume, entry-level devices including ROSA and AVA, as well as requirements for ROAMEO production are driving this expansion. This broad expansion into a comprehensive assembly facility, likely located in Michigan, provides central access to RAD’s largest markets as well as easy access from RAD’s R&D center outside of Toronto, Canada.

“The security industry is going through some changes and they’re happening quickly,” said Mark Folmer, CPP, FsyI and COO of RAD. “We needed to invent new ways to support the channel and end-users as they seek to reduce, even eliminate, costs wherever they can. And when they find out about RAD solutions and what they can do, they want them right now,” Folmer concluded.

Currently, RAD QuickShip is available for ROSA units. AVA is expected to be added to the program in April with Wally being added in May. SCOT will be added when the company is in the expanded production facility.

To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai and www.roboticassistancedevices.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all of design elements, performance, quality and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT, ROSA, Wally, Wally HSO, AVA, or ROAMEO. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

