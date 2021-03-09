 

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against fuboTV Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against fuboTV Inc. (“fuboTV” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FUBO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 23, 2020 and January 4, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 19, 2021.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. FuboTV’s growth in profitability and subscribers was unsustainable past the seasonable surge in subscriber levels. The Company’s product offerings suffered from undisclosed cost increases. The Company could not successfully capitalize on its sports wagering opportunity or successfully act as a sports book. The Company was not in a position to achieve long term advertising revenue growth. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about fuboTV, investors suffered damages.

