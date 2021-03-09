Ambac Announces Meeting and Record Date for 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC), a financial services holding company, today announced that Ambac’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 10:30 am (ET). The meeting will be held in a virtual format and will be accessible at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AMBC2021. The record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting will be the close of business on March 30, 2021. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

Further information regarding the Annual Meeting will be set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.