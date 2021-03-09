 

Colgate-Palmolive Honored as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2021

Colgate-Palmolive Company has been named to Fast Company’s 2021 list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for developing a first-of-its-kind recyclable plastic tube and openly sharing this technology with third parties. Fast Company’s prestigious annual recognition celebrates the organizations that are transforming industries, shaping society and making the most profound impact on both business and culture.

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Colgate’s award-winning solution transformed rigid, High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) — the same plastic used to make bottles — into soft, squeezable laminate tubes. Then Colgate experts worked with recycling associations to help to ensure alignment with existing standards so tubes could be recycled in the existing HDPE bottle stream.

The breakthrough is an accomplishment in itself, but the Company’s decision to share its technology sets a higher standard in the face of sustainability challenges. Colgate has shared the technology and its experience winning recognition from recycling associations in some 40 sessions — including packaging forums, industry conferences and one-on-one meetings with other companies. The campaign is having an impact: Since Colgate pioneered its breakthrough, most major tube-makers have followed with their own tubes.

The innovation is significant because until now tubes have been one of the most widely used forms of plastic packaging not suitable for recycling. Following Colgate’s pioneering work, which required more than five years of research, development and testing, all CPG companies can offer consumers tubes that are recyclable through existing channels.

Colgate’s recyclable toothpaste tubes are available under iconic brands such as Colgate Optic White and Tom’s of Maine in North America, Colgate Smile for Good in Europe and Asia, and Colgate Natural Extracts in Latin America. The tube is on-pace to be fully rolled out to all Colgate brands by 2025, when 100% of Colgate’s packaging is targeted to be recyclable, reusable and/or compostable.

“Colgate is a caring, innovative growth company dedicated to reimagining a healthier future. Our extraordinary teams work around the world to fulfill our purpose, and we are proud to see their efforts recognized for the essential benefits they bring to people, pets and the planet,” said Noel Wallace, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Colgate-Palmolive.

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Keine Lust auf heiße Spekulationen? Zwei amerikanische Konsumaktien zum Kaufen und Liegenlassen!
09.02.21
Colgate-Palmolive Presents at The Consumer Analyst Group of New York Virtual Conference

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
240
Colgate-Palmolive (WKN: 850667) eine der konstantesten Wachstumssaktien