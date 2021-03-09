Sports Tech Innovator Slinger Bag Smashes Global Sales Targets

Tennis participation in the US has been on the uptick over the last year as recently published in a new PAC report and referenced by the USTA. Slinger Bag has both benefited and contributed to this growth during the pandemic in US and global markets.

BALTIMORE, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTCQB: SLBG ), a sports brand launched in 2020 and focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, reports stellar demand and distribution growth around the world in its first year of sales. The Company’s Slinger Bag ball launcher is now sold in 37+ countries globally across six continents and is widely acknowledged as the hottest new product addition to the US and global tennis market.

Internationally, Slinger Bag has secured global distribution deals totaling over $200M in consumer value over 5 years, despite general market depression due to the effects of the global pandemic. Slinger Bag, is the world’s most portable tennis ball launcher, and since its launch in Spring 2020, has received continuous critical acclaim, and surpassed all sales and growth targets where it is sold around the world. Slinger Bag has been recognized by global federations like the LTA (UK) and global organisations like Peter Burwash International (PBI), and has signed deals bringing Slinger Bag to the centerstage of global tennis markets.

According to Slinger Bag’s CEO, Mike Ballardie, “We’re delighted by the phenomenal success and growth of Slinger Bag internationally. Our product has filled a gap in the tennis market, offering best in class performance and a design that’s a game changer for tennis. Sales have beaten all forecasts to date and we expect this trend to continue in all markets as we progress through the pandemic, and continue to see tennis coming back to centerstage as a highly followed and played sport.”

Slinger Bag enables tennis players to get out on court to play at any time without the need to find a playing partner - whether that be at their club, local park, on their driveways or in any other available open space. Slinger Bag is lightweight, wheeled like a trolley bag, and easily transported in the trunk of the smallest saloon or sedan car. It also provides players the versatility to store all of their tennis gear including racquets, shoes, towels and accessories. At the average price of two to three performance tennis racquets, Slinger Bag is highly affordable when compared to traditional ball machines with similar performance. Building on the success of the tennis ball launcher, the company plans to roll out launchers for the pickleball and padel tennis markets later this year, and is currently developing launchers for other ball sports.