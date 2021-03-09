Cellectar Granted Japanese Composition of Matter Patent for its Phospholipid-Ether Drug Conjugates

Covers phospholipid-ether analogs combined with various small molecule chemotherapeutics and methods of use for PDCs

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Japan Patent Office (JPO) has granted patent number 6832861, titled, “Phospholipid-Ether Analogs as Cancer-Targeting Drug Vehicles.” The patent provides composition of matter and use protection for the company’s proprietary phospholipid-ether (PLE), targeted delivery vehicle analogs in combination with a broad range of commonly used chemotherapeutic classes such as alkaloids, nucleoside analogs, as well as other classes of small molecule chemotherapeutic agents.



“This patent represents an important part of Cellectar’s expanding intellectual property portfolio as the company continues to generate value from R&D and expansion of its PDC franchise,” said James Caruso, president and CEO of Cellectar. “Our expanded portfolio now provides intellectual property protection for our small molecule franchise in the major global markets of the U.S., Europe and Japan.”