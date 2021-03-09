 

Cellectar Granted Japanese Composition of Matter Patent for its Phospholipid-Ether Drug Conjugates

Covers phospholipid-ether analogs combined with various small molecule chemotherapeutics and methods of use for PDCs

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Japan Patent Office (JPO) has granted patent number 6832861, titled, “Phospholipid-Ether Analogs as Cancer-Targeting Drug Vehicles.” The patent provides composition of matter and use protection for the company’s proprietary phospholipid-ether (PLE), targeted delivery vehicle analogs in combination with a broad range of commonly used chemotherapeutic classes such as alkaloids, nucleoside analogs, as well as other classes of small molecule chemotherapeutic agents.

“This patent represents an important part of Cellectar’s expanding intellectual property portfolio as the company continues to generate value from R&D and expansion of its PDC franchise,” said James Caruso, president and CEO of Cellectar. “Our expanded portfolio now provides intellectual property protection for our small molecule franchise in the major global markets of the U.S., Europe and Japan.”

The cancer-targeting PLE delivery vehicle serves as the foundation for the company’s research, development and pipeline including lead product candidate CLR 131, which continues to advance through clinical studies in both adult and pediatric cancer indications.

About Phospholipid Drug Conjugates

Cellectar's product candidates are built upon a patented delivery platform that utilizes optimized phospholipid ether-drug conjugates (PDCs) to target cancer cells. The PDC platform selectively delivers diverse oncologic payloads to hematologic cancers and solid tumors including cancer stem cells. This selective delivery allows the payloads’ concentration within tumor cells to be increased while reducing the concentration in normal tissue, which may enhance drug potency while reducing adverse events. This platform takes advantage of a metabolic pathway utilized by all tumor cell types. Compared with other targeted delivery platforms, the PDC platform’s mechanism of entry relies on targeting a change in cancer cell membranes that occurs due to the metabolic needs of the cancer which is very different than normal tissue. In addition, PDCs can be conjugated to molecules in numerous ways, thereby increasing the types or classes of molecules that can be selectively delivered. Cellectar believes the PDC platform holds potential for the discovery and development of the next generation of cancer-targeting agents.

