 

EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing License with Leading Illinois-based Cannabis Company and Receives Order for 120kW REV Machine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed a royalty-bearing commercial license (the “License”) with a leading Illinois-based cannabis company (the “Licensee”) to use the Company’s proprietary Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) dehydration technology to process cannabis products. The License grants the Licensee the right to use EnWave’s patented REV technology for the production of cannabis products in Illinois. The Licensee has also entered into an equipment purchase agreement to purchase a continuous 120kW REV machine for large-scale commercial production and a 10kW REV unit for process refinement and smaller commercial runs.

EnWave’s REV technology offers a fast, gentle drying method that precisely removes moisture homogenously from cannabis plant material at controllable, low temperatures below the point of decarboxylation. When compared to incumbent drying methods, REV has increased process control, meaning processing protocols can be customized to maximize terpene retention (proven to retain greater than 10% total terpenes when compared to rack-dried cannabis), preserve equivalent or higher cannabinoids when compared to room or rack drying methods and reduce bioburden. Drying times are less than two hours and REV machinery is manufactured for GACP compliance and GMP upon request.

A single 120kW REV machine can process up to 105kg of wet cannabis biomass per hour, yielding approximately 23kg of dried output. That equates to 92,000kg of dried finished product produced per annum running 16-hour days, 5 days per week, 50 weeks per year.

REV technology has been proven at scale in the food and cannabis industries. EnWave has 42 licensed partners and more than 50 royalty-bearing REV machines in operation globally.

About EnWave 
EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed a Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patent-pending methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV technology, shortening the time from harvest to high-quality, marketable cannabis products.

REV technology’s commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food, and pharmaceutical sectors, including legal cannabis. EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with innovative, disruptive companies in multiple verticals for the use of REV technology. The company has signed over forty royalty-bearing licenses to date in twenty countries world-wide. In addition to these licenses, EnWave established a Limited Liability Corporation, NutraDried Food Company, LLC, to manufacture, market and sell all-natural dairy snack products in the United States, including the Moon Cheese brand.

