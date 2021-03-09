LPL Financial Attorneys Selected for Legal Industry DEI Fellowship

 

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that two LPL attorneys have been chosen for the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity’s (LCLD) 2021 Fellows Program. Erin Ogburn and Michael Wang join this year’s council of attorneys to further LCLD’s mission to create a more diverse and inclusive legal profession.

“As a woman with a disability, I understand the importance of prioritizing diversity and inclusivity, and am honored to be selected as a 2021 LCLD Fellow,” said Ogburn, who was born with spina bifida, and is a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Brooklyn Law School. Prior to law school, Ogburn taught eighth grade special education as part of the Teach for America corps in Newark, N.J. “I strongly believe that it is crucial to insist upon diversity and inclusion within the legal profession and the financial industry to enhance talent development and retention, foster collaboration and feedback, overcome challenges, develop best practices, and improve business outcomes. I am excited to see LPL continue to prioritize these initiatives and opportunities for growth and development.”

Wang, a graduate of Pepperdine University and Boston University School of Law stated, “I’m honored to join this year’s LCLD Fellow’s class. Diversity, equity and inclusion efforts matter. They matter for our communities, for our businesses and for each of us as individuals to grow personally and professionally. I’m grateful for LPL’s ongoing efforts to promote these values in the workplace, and I look forward to learning through this wonderful program.” Prior to law school, Wang was a Peace Corps Volunteer in Micronesia, and he regularly volunteers with San Diego Volunteer Lawyers Program.

Founded in 2009, LCLD is a growing organization of more than 350 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners who are personally committed to creating a more diverse and inclusive legal profession. LCLD's landmark Fellows Program began in 2011. To date, nearly 2,000 mid-career attorneys have taken part in the program.

“LPL has a long history of working with LCLD, and we are proud to see Erin and Michael join 2021’s class of talented and diverse attorneys,” said Peggy Ho, LPL executive vice president, Compliance, Legal and Risk. “At LPL, we understand the importance of providing training and development programs for our employees, and look for ways to help them advance their professional careers, while contributing to advancing the industry as a whole. We look forward to the insights Erin and Michael will learn from this year’s program and steps they will take to further improve their profession.”

For more information, visit www.lcldnet.org

About LPL Financial:
LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 17,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

** Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2019-2020 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report)

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. 

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Media Contact:
Lauren Hoyt-Williams
(980) 321-1232
Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lpl.com




