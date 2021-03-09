VerifyMe Signs Exclusive Sales Agreement with Syntax For China

Syntax is the only distributor authorized to sell and support HP Indigo products in China, and now has an exclusive agreement to sell VerifyMe technology solutions for HP Indigo products in China. VerifyMe also granted Syntax a non-exclusive right to sell its other products in China.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VerifyMe, Inc . (NASDAQ: VRME ) (“VerifyMe,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a provider of comprehensive brand protection and customer engagement solutions that combine ultra-secure product authentication, track and trace, and customized engagement strategies with industry-leading online retail monitoring capabilities, is pleased to announce it has signed a sales agency agreement with Syntax Technology Ltd. (Syntax), HP Indigo’s sole authorized channel partner for China.

With over 600 installations, Syntax is the largest global distributor of HP Indigo presses, and is one of the first companies to bring digital printing technology to China. Founded in 1999, Syntax became the chief distributor for HP Indigo presses in 2002 and continues to provide the Chinese market with high-end digital printing solutions. The company has branch offices in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Wuhan, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong, and provides its customers with sales, service, technical support, supplies, and training.

For a complete global list of HP Indigo authorized channel partners, please click:

https://www8.hp.com/h20195/v2/GetPDF.aspx/4AA6-2635ENW.pdf

Syntax Technology Ltd. President Jonathan Liu stated, “This distribution agreement will allow Syntax to further support our growing customer base across China and its rapid developing digital printing market. The China label and packaging industry needs VerifyMe’s world-class counterfeiting prevention and supply chain technology.”

Patrick White, VerifyMe’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Signing Syntax as our China technology distribution channel is a huge win for our shareholders. Syntax has an impeccable reputation as the premier provider of HP Indigo solutions for the China label and packaging manufacturing industry. Syntax’s resources and customer support infrastructure is unparalleled. This relationship with Syntax enables VerifyMe to expand its global footprint in one of the largest economies in the world.”