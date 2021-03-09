 

VerifyMe Signs Exclusive Sales Agreement with Syntax For China

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

Beijing-based Syntax is HP Indigo’s Sole Channel Partner in China

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) (“VerifyMe,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a provider of comprehensive brand protection and customer engagement solutions that combine ultra-secure product authentication, track and trace, and customized engagement strategies with industry-leading online retail monitoring capabilities, is pleased to announce it has signed a sales agency agreement with Syntax Technology Ltd. (Syntax), HP Indigo’s sole authorized channel partner for China.

Syntax is the only distributor authorized to sell and support HP Indigo products in China, and now has an exclusive agreement to sell VerifyMe technology solutions for HP Indigo products in China. VerifyMe also granted Syntax a non-exclusive right to sell its other products in China.

With over 600 installations, Syntax is the largest global distributor of HP Indigo presses, and is one of the first companies to bring digital printing technology to China. Founded in 1999, Syntax became the chief distributor for HP Indigo presses in 2002 and continues to provide the Chinese market with high-end digital printing solutions. The company has branch offices in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Wuhan, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong, and provides its customers with sales, service, technical support, supplies, and training.

For a complete global list of HP Indigo authorized channel partners, please click:
https://www8.hp.com/h20195/v2/GetPDF.aspx/4AA6-2635ENW.pdf

Syntax Technology Ltd. President Jonathan Liu stated, “This distribution agreement will allow Syntax to further support our growing customer base across China and its rapid developing digital printing market. The China label and packaging industry needs VerifyMe’s world-class counterfeiting prevention and supply chain technology.”

Patrick White, VerifyMe’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Signing Syntax as our China technology distribution channel is a huge win for our shareholders. Syntax has an impeccable reputation as the premier provider of HP Indigo solutions for the China label and packaging manufacturing industry. Syntax’s resources and customer support infrastructure is unparalleled. This relationship with Syntax enables VerifyMe to expand its global footprint in one of the largest economies in the world.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VerifyMe Signs Exclusive Sales Agreement with Syntax For China Beijing-based Syntax is HP Indigo’s Sole Channel Partner in ChinaROCHESTER, N.Y., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) (“VerifyMe,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a provider of comprehensive brand protection and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Santhera gibt Resultate der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung bekannt
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
VerifyMe Appoints Proven Sales Leader David Sandello as Director of Sales & Business Development of North America
23.02.21
VerifyMe Awarded Initial Purchase Order for PPE Anti-Counterfeit Technology
19.02.21
VerifyMe Announces Exercise by Maxim of 100,000 Shares From Over-allotment Option
16.02.21
VerifyMe and INX International Expand Partnership and Execute a Supply Agreement
10.02.21
VerifyMe Announces Pricing of $8.7 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
20
VerifyMe Inc - Anbieter von Markenschutzfunktionen