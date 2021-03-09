Philips and openDoctor partner to deliver unprecedented digital front door experience in radiology

March 9, 2021



Integrated platform adds openDoctor’s real-time patient self-scheduling capabilities to Philips’ Patient Management Solution

Customizable single-vendor solution for radiology patient management aims to reduce lost slots, improve speed of scheduling, optimize appointment preparation and improve patient and staff satisfaction

Collaboration builds on Philips open, interoperable patient management and informatics platform

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and New York, USA – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and US-based openDoctor today announced a partnership to deliver an integrated radiology patient engagement platform that leverages openDoctor’s real-time online appointment scheduling services as part of Philips’ newly launched Patient Management Solution .

With the combined offering, Philips Patient Management Solution and openDoctor enable a transformation in patient radiology scheduling, contactless registration and automated communications and education, all from the convenience of any connected mobile device. The easy-to-use scheduling platform allows patients to select appointment slots that fit their busy schedules, while optimizing staff and location availability at the same time. Patients have the ability to complete intake questionnaires in advance and take advantage of last-minute reminders and wayfinding, relieving hospital staff of burdensome manual outreach tasks, and giving radiology staff more time to personalize care to individual patients.

Philips Patient Management Solution has already proved invaluable for healthcare institutions across a multitude of service lines. It has helped partners improve referral conversion efficiency by 30% [1], reduce no-shows by up to 45% [2], and improve patients’ knowledge of their medical conditions [3]. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the solution has been instrumental in screening patients for COVID-19 symptoms and helping practices institute contactless check-in processes to keep patients and staff as safe as possible during the restart of elective procedures.

“With patients becoming more active in their healthcare than ever before, openDoctor has built an impressive suite of access-to-care applications for radiology departments and imaging centers to help further enhance our Patient Management Solution, enabling us to bring fully integrated solutions to our customers and patients alike,” said Kees Wesdorp , Chief Business Leader of Precision Diagnosis at Philips. “Better prepared staff and patients can result in a higher proportion of first-time-right scans and subsequent diagnoses, leading to better patient outcomes and improved departmental efficiencies.”