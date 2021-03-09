 

Diana Shipping Services S.A. to Employ Digital Sustainability Solution to Monitor Environmental Performance of Vessels

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 15:11  |  55   |   |   

ATHENS, Greece, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Diana Shipping Services S.A. (“DSS”), has signed an agreement with American Bureau of Shipping (“ABS”) to implement the ABS Environmental Monitor digital sustainability solution across 31 of the Company’s vessels managed by DSS.

ABS Environmental Monitor is a cloud-based application that enables shipowners and managers to monitor and track overall fleet or vessel-specific environmental data in such categories as emissions, waste and consumables. The data analysis and reporting features of this application have been designed to support more sustainable vessel operations, while helping shipowners enhance environmental performance.

“As a prudent fleet owner and a participant in the global shipping industry, Diana Shipping Inc. is committed to the proper stewardship of our environment. We are pleased to have the cooperation and resources of ABS and DSS as we pursue the goal of achieving a more sustainable future,” said Semiramis Paliou, Chief Executive Officer of Diana Shipping Inc.

About Diana Shipping Inc.

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

