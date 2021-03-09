Medolife Rx Announces Preclinical Trial Results From Toxicity Study on Lead Drug Candidate

BURBANK, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today preclinical trial results on its lead drug candidate Escozine, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the Company’s polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment for various indications including the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus and certain cancers. The preclinical trial concluded that at maximum dose levels the product is non-toxic and safe.



The study, which was completed through a third-party contract research organization (CRO) located in California under strict medical guidelines, was conducted in two phases on BALB/c mice. The first phase was completed on 12 mice where the mice were given the drug candidate at a 26 μg/kg dose volume and monitored for 24 hours. At the conclusion of the first phase, researchers did not observe any significant abnormalities. In the second phase, the same dose of the drug candidate was administered daily over the course of 14 days where researchers also observed no significant abnormalities in clinical observations, body weight, necropsy observation, hematology, and clinical chemistry. These observations rendered a study result that the candidate is well-tolerated in mice and thus is proven safe and non-toxic.

“This study was a major first step in our clinical research programs across the world and having proven that the potential drug is safe in mice opens up the research pipeline for further trials and potential market approval,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “Whenever you are working with new and novel therapeutics, both regulatory bodies and researchers want to be absolutely certain that the candidate is non-toxic before moving into human trials. This result will provide the foundation for which we can propel our research into humans, which we have already begun doing in the Dominican Republic and other countries around the world. This study data was also used in our pre-investigational new drug filing with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).”