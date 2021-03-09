 

Rob Reilly, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer to address J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 16

MONTREAL, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rob Reilly, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will address the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 16, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

CN will provide a live audio webcast of the event remarks via the Investors’ section of the Company’s website, www.cn.ca/en/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the event.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community
Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher
Senior Manager Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
1-833-946-3342
media@cn.ca 		(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca



