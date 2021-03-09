 

Interpace Biosciences and XIFIN Forge Strategic Partnership to Improve Financial Performance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

Revenue Cycle Management Deployment Expected to Drive Cost Savings and Optimize Workflow

PARSIPPANY, NJ, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc., a leader in molecular testing for cancer risk, today announced that it has expanded its relationship with XIFIN, Inc. to deploy XIFIN’s award-winning revenue cycle management solution, XIFIN RPM 12, enterprise-wide to support all Interpace Diagnostics testing services. XIFIN, a leader in cloud-based revenue cycle management (RCM), has worked with Interpace since 2019. This new agreement represents a further commitment between the two organizations and will allow Interpace to recognize significant savings and reduced costs associated with billing and collections for its services.

“We are pleased that we have entered into a new strategic partnership with XIFIN to improve our revenue cycle management processes and results,” said Tom Burnell, President and CEO of Interpace Biosciences. “As our business continues to grow, it is imperative that we realize the benefits of leveraging our financial performance improvements, and we are confident that we will achieve this outcome by working closely with XIFIN.”

At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., health officials urged patients to delay their routine cancer screenings, leading to a dramatic drop in cancer-related testing. Routine testing has been on the rise ever since those early months, according to XIFIN’s Lab Volume Index, a laboratory test tracker informed by payment data. Now, one year later, routine testing volume is higher than it was pre-COVID, and higher still for the molecular diagnostic segment. This indicates that demand remains strong for these services and people have become more comfortable rescheduling those screenings and visiting their doctors in-person for the necessary screening protocol, with safety precautions.

“Our expanded relationship with Interpace reflects a commitment by our organization to ensure this important customer continues to achieve its financial goals, and is able to further streamline its billing operations,” said Kyle Fetter, chief operating officer at XIFIN. “This enhanced partnership is especially important now while we continue to navigate a complex billing environment with new, strict regulations for reimbursement approvals.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Interpace Biosciences and XIFIN Forge Strategic Partnership to Improve Financial Performance Revenue Cycle Management Deployment Expected to Drive Cost Savings and Optimize Workflow PARSIPPANY, NJ, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Interpace Biosciences, Inc., a leader in molecular testing for cancer risk, today announced that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Santhera gibt Resultate der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung bekannt
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...