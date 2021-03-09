Total Economic Impact Study Reveals 166% ROI Over Three Years for Organizations Using Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today released a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Sumo Logic the Total Economic Impact of Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM . The study was developed through extensive research with a group of Sumo Logic customers who have $2-$10 billion in annual revenue and a hybrid-cloud environment. The goal of the study is to provide security and IT leaders with a framework to evaluate the potential financial benefits of Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM solution on their organizations.

“As enterprises modernize their security operations they need to make the right decisions while evaluating critical security solutions such as a SIEM, and balance the costs and complexity involved with adopting a cloud SIEM solution,” said Greg Martin, Vice President and General Manager for the Security Business Unit at Sumo Logic. “With so much at stake in threat hunting, there is no time to waste trying to find a needle in a haystack of false positive alerts, and this is what we believe makes Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM so powerful. This study validates how our Cloud SIEM solution offers rapid deployment and quick time-to-value with real-time security analytics to help reduce alert fatigue and bolster their security posture.”

The study further demonstrated that after implementing Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM, customers improved the effectiveness of their SOC teams, enhancing their overall security postures. Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM solution can be tested and deployed quickly — a process that takes twice as long with other SIEM solutions — and SOC teams are able to spend time on higher-value work, improving overall employee experience and retention. The power of Sumo Logic’s cloud-native platform means fewer false positive alerts, so SOC teams can focus on resolving real threats and thwarting potentially costly attacks.

Additionally, the Forrester Total Economic Impact study revealed additional benefits through implementation of Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM including:

Reduce false positives by 90%, improving success of threat-hunting. The Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM solution reduces the volume of false positive alerts for the composite organization. The SOC team spends less time chasing false positive alerts, and team members can instead focus on investigating genuine security incidents.

Improve threat remediation, saving almost four hours per incident. Using Sumo Logic, the composite organization’s security log data is automatically collected and aggregated. With just a few clicks into the Sumo Logic dashboards, the SOC team can begin investigations and start remediating security incidents.

Decrease the risk of a security breach. With Sumo Logic, the composite organization’s SOC team investigates and remediates security threats more quickly and efficiently. The faster incident response time significantly shrinks the security vulnerability window by 80%.