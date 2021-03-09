Optimi Health Accelerates Psilocybin Clinical Trial Program with IMPACT
Commercialization of All-Natural Psychedelics Targeted Through Life Sciences Expertise
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated functional
mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce a service agreement with the IMPACT Clinical Trial Accelerator Program housed within Alberta’s Life Sciences
Innovation Hub at the University of Calgary.
Optimi instituted a program in 2020 to identify and engage with a suitable partner in its quest to become one of the first companies to utilize natural psilocybin mushrooms as a primary component for product formulization and requisite clinical trial efforts. Optimi’s overarching philosophy and commitment to the use of all-natural ingredients in its products is a key differentiator to those industry competitors who have committed to the production of laboratory produced synthetic psilocybin compounds.
Optimi’s JJ Wilson, (Board Chair), notes, “In order to use naturally harvested psilocybin mushrooms for a clinical trial, the psilocybin must first be grown in a GMP grade facility. For this reason, we are extremely excited regarding the long-term potential of our 20,000 sq. ft. purpose-built facilities in Princeton, BC. There is extensive historical information on naturally derived psilocybin formulas and its uses for a variety of healing purposes, yet right now there is a shortage of regulated GMP supply for natural psychedelic mushrooms. We hope to change this soon."
The IMPACT program provides Optimi expert clinical support towards commercializing proposed psilocybin-based formulations through the conduct of clinical trials and expert assistance towards securing regulatory approval. The program works to design, support, execute, and report on the clinical trial process in conjunction with a Principal Investigator. IMPACT offers unparalleled access to research space (offices, wet and dry labs, prototype spaces), entrepreneurial and business development programming, mentorship, and connection to additional experts, facilities, and resources.
