Optimi Health Accelerates Psilocybin Clinical Trial Program with IMPACT

Commercialization of All-Natural Psychedelics Targeted Through Life Sciences Expertise

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce a service agreement with the IMPACT Clinical Trial Accelerator Program housed within Alberta’s Life Sciences Innovation Hub at the University of Calgary.



Optimi instituted a program in 2020 to identify and engage with a suitable partner in its quest to become one of the first companies to utilize natural psilocybin mushrooms as a primary component for product formulization and requisite clinical trial efforts. Optimi’s overarching philosophy and commitment to the use of all-natural ingredients in its products is a key differentiator to those industry competitors who have committed to the production of laboratory produced synthetic psilocybin compounds.