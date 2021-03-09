 

Sonny Perdue, Former US Secretary of Agriculture and Georgia Governor, Joins Kalera Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 15:00  |  43   |   |   

Brings over 40 years of experience in agriculture

ORLANDO, Fla., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalera (Euronext Growth Oslo ticker KAL, Bloomberg: KSLLF), one of the fastest-growing and largest vertical farming companies in the world and a leader in plant science for producing high-quality produce in controlled environments, today announced that Sonny Perdue, former United States Secretary of Agriculture and Georgia Governor, will join its Board of Directors and has also personally invested in the company in the latest financing round. Perdue’s appointment to the Board follows the addition of Maria Sastre to the Board of Directors, as well as Kalera’s acquisition of Vindara Inc., the first company to develop seeds specifically for use in vertical farming environments.

Sonny Perdue served as the United States Secretary of Agriculture from 2017 to 2021, where he initiated USDA’s Ag Innovation Agenda. Prior to his time as Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny served as Governor of Georgia from 2003 to 2011 and a Georgia State Senator from 1991-2002. As a state senator, he was often praised for tackling issues when no one else had the courage to do so and for his ability to grasp the nuances of complex problems. Sonny was recognized as a leading authority on numerous issues including agriculture, transportation, education, emerging technologies and economic development.

“Kalera remains focused on being global leaders in all that we do, whether it be in technology, expansion, innovation, building an executive team, or having a world class Board of Directors,” said Daniel Malechuk, CEO of Kalera. “The addition of a global industry titan like Sonny Perdue is a testimony to this commitment and validation of Kalera’s role in defining how we feed the world for generations to come. We are humbled that Sonny has chosen to join us as a fully-active participant on our Board, and are excited about the unique perspective and insight he will provide through his experience as Secretary of Agriculture for the world’s leading agriculture and food producer.”

“Kalera is leading the pack in a booming vertical farming industry,” said Sonny Perdue. “Kalera is a perfect example of the power of American innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship to develop different, better ways to grow and provide food at home and around the globe. Through my travels, I’ve had the opportunity to experience many intriguing ideas in food and agricultural innovation and technology. In my opinion, Kalera captures the intersection of technology and sustainable food production better than anything I have seen. That is why I am excited about the potential I see in Kalera to change the way we grow and consume our food.”

This news follows the Company’s recent acquisition of Vindara Inc., the first company to develop seeds specifically designed for use in vertical indoor farm environments as well as other controlled environment agriculture (CEA) farming methods. Kalera has realized rapid expansion into a number of new markets including Atlanta, Houston, Denver, Columbus, Seattle, and Hawaii. Kalera is the only controlled environment agriculture company with coast-to-coast facilities being constructed, offering grocers, restaurants, theme parks, airports and other businesses nationwide reliable access to locally grown clean, safe, nutritious, price-stable, long-lasting greens. Kalera uses a closed-loop irrigation system which enables its plants to grow while consuming 95% less water compared to field farming.

About Kalera

Kalera is a technology driven vertical farming company with unique growing methods combining optimized nutrients and light recipes, precise environmental controls, and clean room standards to produce safe, highly nutritious, pesticide-free, non-GMO vegetables with consistent high quality and longer shelf life year-round. The company’s high-yield, automated, data-driven hydroponic production facilities have been designed for rapid rollout with industry-leading payback times to grow vegetables faster, cleaner, at a lower cost, and with less environmental impact. To learn more visit www.Kalera.com.

Media Contact
Molly Antos
Phone: (847) 848-2090
Email: molly@dadascope.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/319dcc3d-611d-4faa ...




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sonny Perdue, Former US Secretary of Agriculture and Georgia Governor, Joins Kalera Board of Directors Brings over 40 years of experience in agricultureORLANDO, Fla., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kalera (Euronext Growth Oslo ticker KAL, Bloomberg: KSLLF), one of the fastest-growing and largest vertical farming companies in the world and a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Santhera gibt Resultate der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung bekannt
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
UPDATE - Vertical Farming Leader Kalera Welcomes Maria Sastre to Board of Directors
24.02.21
Vertical Farming Leader Kalera Welcomes Maria Sastre to Board of Directors
24.02.21
Kalera Acquires Vindara to Unlock the “Power of the Seed” and Drive Explosive Growth in the Vertical Farming Industry

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
15
Kalera - Vertical Farming auf dem Vormarsch!?