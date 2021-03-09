 

Alpha Lithium Provides One-Year Anniversary Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (Frankfurt: 2P62) (“Alpha” or the “Company”), sole owner of one of the last large, undeveloped salars in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle, is pleased to provide a one-year anniversary summary of accomplishments, from the desk of the CEO:

Dear Shareholders,

In less than one year, we have rapidly evolved from a startup to becoming one of the top Argentine lithium developers with a $35 million treasury.

Alpha essentially began by closing a $2 million private placement at $0.25/unit (March 5th, 2020), preceded by changing our year end from October 31 to December 31 (December 19th 2019), launching our website (July 28th, 2019) and changing our name from Voltaic Minerals to Alpha Lithium Corporation (July 5th, 2019).

The Company’s foremost milestone and inauguration of the business activities occurred with the purchase of the Tolillar Salar on March 9th, 2020. We acquired 27,500 hectares – a 100% ownership position in a massive, prime, lithium-bearing property in Argentina’s famed Lithium Triangle. With that, we undertook exploration of the property with a focus on production (not just “exploration”) from inception. The hiring of David Guerrero on April 8th, 2020 to manage all operations in-country was the first of many important steps forward. Less than a month into the global COVID crisis, David became the essential eyes, ears and hands of the Company in Argentina. His background and experience have proven invaluable, allowing us to continue operating faultlessly since his first day on the job.

On May 5th, 2020, we commenced an exhaustive review of more than seven years of data and records from previous exploration attempts on the Tolillar Salar. We identified shortcomings and learned from these historical endeavours, enabling us to plot our near-term efforts more accurately. Results from the data interpretation propelled the initiation of a modern geophysics program on May 14th, 2020 designed to augment the existing geophysics data. The geophysical field work wrapped up on June 9th, 2020, and represented the very first acquisition of our own proprietary technical data in Tolillar.

