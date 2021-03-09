 

Progress Telerik Test Studio Speeds Automated Test Execution by 3X

globenewswire
09.03.2021   

Headless browser testing runs more tests faster without unnecessary configuration

BEDFORD, Mass., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the R1 2021 release of Progress Telerik Test Studio, the enterprise UI test automation platform. With this release, Progress accelerates automation testing speed and performance by introducing powerful new capabilities like headless browser execution, a fully redesigned storyboard and PDF content validation.

“The ever-increasing demands for applications often makes development teams feel like they need to choose between quality and speed,” said Loren Jarrett, General Manager, Developer Tools, Progress. “With this release of Telerik Test Studio, Progress offers new power to development teams to help them increase development speed, give and receive feedback faster and ensure quality without sacrificing delivery dates.”

Headless browser testing accelerates test execution time
Headless browsers enable the execution of automated tests without launching the graphical interface of the browser. In the latest release of Telerik Test Studio, users can choose to run any test in headless mode without changing test steps, image search, dialog handler updates or other factors or requiring any additional configuration of already created tests or test lists. This can result in accelerating execution time by threefold as well as in faster delivery, less maintenance and more stability without adding technical debt. While headless browser execution is usually for users with coding or scripting skills, in Telerik Test Studio it is accessible for less technical professionals as it does not require writing code.

“Headless execution allows us to greatly reduce the overall time needed to complete a test cycle,” said Zachary Hansen, CTO, Angus Energy. “This method also allows us to integrate Test Studio into our CI pipeline so we can run any portion of the test plan at the time of merge and/or deployment.”

A re-imagined storyboard transforms user interaction with recorded tests
Telerik Test Studio’s Storyboard UI has been redesigned to improve speed, performance and user experience. The visual storyboard is now enhanced with better-quality images while the intuitive photo gallery-like controls allow users to review recorded tests as a sequence of images instead of separate steps. Users can identify and inspect a test with one click and recapture the storyboard in any browser when changes are made. This provides better understanding of the logic of recorded tests in shared automation environments and projects and eases the onboarding of new users.

