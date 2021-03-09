Pure Extracts and ShroomBloom Sign Psychedelic Mushroom Supply Letter of Intent

ShroomBloom is a British Columbia based mushroom cultivator whose unique growing method uses a sustainable forest product to grow organic Psilocybe Azurescens mushrooms. Also known as Azures, they are native to British Columbia and are one of the most potent psilocybin mushrooms that have ever been found. Azures contain up to 1.8% psilocybin, 0.5% psilocin, and 0.4% baeocystin by dry weight - nearly three times more than the more common Psilocybe Cubensis mushrooms. ShroomBloom is currently conducting a bio-tech research and development program utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to industrialize the cultivation of psychedelic mushrooms. Their goal is to become the global leader in the production of psilocybin mushrooms.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp . (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with ShroomBloom Labs/Floja Bioscience Inc. (“ShroomBloom”) to enter into an agreement for the supply of psychedelic mushroom biomass.

Under the terms of the LOI, Pure Extracts would get preferential access to ShroomBloom’s crop of psychedelic mushrooms and would get ‘most favoured nation’ pricing. The LOI is subject to both ShroomBloom and Pure Extracts holding Dealer's Licences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “A supply agreement with a world-class cultivator like ShroomBloom would ensure a reliable source of high-quality, high-potency, psychedelic mushroom biomass for our extraction facility so that we can produce plenty of psilocybin for our formulation R&D activities and for any resulting clinical trials.”

About Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)

Pure Extracts features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. On September 25, 2020, Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and the Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020. Find out more at https://pureextractscorp.com/.

