 

SPS Commerce Expands Order Fulfillment Capabilities with Enhanced Connections to E-Commerce Platforms and Marketplaces

Offering consolidates the visibility and processing of wholesale and direct-to-consumer orders from siloed processes into a single solution

MINNEAPOLIS, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) today announced that SPS Commerce Fulfillment has expanded its support of e-commerce platforms and marketplaces, providing suppliers with a single solution to manage all omnichannel orders. With Fulfillment, businesses can now view and process orders from wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels, including retailers like Target and Walmart using EDI; e-commerce platforms such as BigCommerce, Shopify and WooCommerce; and marketplaces including Amazon Marketplace. This new capability from SPS eliminates the need for manual processes or spreadsheets to consolidate the tracking of orders, inventory counts and shipping details from multiple sales channels. Now, suppliers can easily manage order fulfillment from any sales channel in a single solution that also easily integrates with internal systems.

“Today’s suppliers are juggling orders from many sales channels that each require rapid fulfillment,” said Mark O’Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at SPS Commerce. “With our latest Fulfillment advancements, they can now view and manage orders from any sales channel without switching between multiple platforms. Suppliers need to process e-commerce and marketplace orders as easily as their wholesale replenishment orders, with one seamless process. Now they can. With Fulfillment, they will save significant time and experience improved visibility, so they can better focus on other aspects of their business.”

Fulfillment offers businesses an efficient way to view, manage and process orders for thousands of wholesale retailers, e-commerce sites and marketplaces. Used across the globe, Fulfillment is helping tens of thousands of suppliers to keep pace with today’s consumers by continually automating supply chain processes. With the growth of e-commerce and marketplaces as sales channels, suppliers have embraced Fulfillment’s capabilities, including its carrier service, 3PL data exchange and the ability to automate with a system of record. 

According to NPD, the retail industry has seen a dramatic change in shopping trends, including consumers increasing their use of curbside and buy online pickup in store (BOPIS) by 13 percent, older shoppers embracing e-commerce, and online grocery buying up 77 percent. These trends translate into orders sent to suppliers in growing numbers and through multiple sales channels, each with its own fulfillment process. To retrieve all orders, suppliers continually monitor multiple systems including EDI, e-commerce platforms and portals, as well as periodic phone or email orders. This siloed approach, while pervasive across retail, is inefficient and error prone but solved by Fulfillment’s new capabilities.

Fulfillment, including today’s announced enhancements, is immediately available from SPS Commerce.

About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 95,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 80 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo, 1=INFINITY logo, AS THE NETWORK GROWS, SO DOES YOUR OPPORTUNITY, INFINITE RETAIL POWER, MASTERING THE RETAIL GAME and RSX are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. IN:FLUENCE, and others are further marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. These marks may be registered or otherwise protected in other countries. 

