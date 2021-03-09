 

Cardlytics Completes Acquisition of Dosh

ATLANTA, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX), a digital advertising platform, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Dosh, a cash-back offers platform. Previously announced on March 1, this acquisition will combine the scale of Cardlytics’ advertising platform - with an audience of more than 163 million monthly active users – alongside Dosh’s innovation, giving advertisers the ability to engage with consumers through some of the largest financial institutions and most notable neo-banks and fintech companies in the world.

The transaction, worth $275 million in cash and stock, was Cardlytics’ first acquisition in its 13-year history.

“Dosh is a company we’ve followed for a long time. We’ve been impressed by their team and their platform and believe their business model fully complements our efforts to drive continued growth for our advertising, bank, and fintech partners,” said Lynne Laube, CEO and co-founder of Cardlytics. “As we move into full integration, we are looking forward to the many opportunities ahead as we reinvent the digital advertising space.”

With the acquisition now closed, Dosh CEO and founder, Ryan Wuerch, will report to Lynne Laube. The two companies will continue to operate as separate advertising platforms in the near-term, with Dosh remaining in Austin, Texas and Cardlytics keeping its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

About Dosh

Dosh is a transaction-based advertising platform that helps consumers earn cash back when they shop, dine, or book hotels. Through the Dosh app and integrations with neo-banks and fintech partners, we connect thousands of merchants to millions of consumers. With an emphasis on consumer-centric rewards experiences, our merchant advertising solutions drive new customer acquisition, increased transaction frequency, and higher average order value by giving cash back to customers when they make a purchase. Learn more at www.dosh.com.

