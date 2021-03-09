Jushi Holdings Inc. Announced its Subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience - SW LLC, Will Open the 17th BEYOND / HELLO Retail Location Nationwide and 11th Store in Pennsylvania

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCMKTS: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced its subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience - SW LLC, will open the eleventh BEYOND/HELLO medical marijuana dispensary in Pennsylvania and the Company’s 17th BEYOND/HELLO retail location nationally. On Friday, March 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., BEYOND / HELLO Irwin will begin serving patients and caregivers in-store and through the Company’s new, online shopping experience at beyond-hello.com , which will be coupled with convenient curbside or in-store express pickup.



“Our eleventh BEYOND/HELLO dispensary opening in Pennsylvania upholds our commitment to broaden access for patients, and strategically expands our footprint in the state, which permits one of the most robust medical marijuana programs in the country,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder of Jushi . “This new Irwin retail location brings to life our latest design philosophy and welcomes patients with an experience that combines professional medical care and a compelling ambiance with the optimal customer experience flow. We look forward to rolling out more of our newly designed stores in the seven new BEYOND / HELLO locations expected to be opened in Pennsylvania later this year. Overall, we anticipate opening 10 to 12 new BEYOND / HELLO locations in 2021 throughout the states in which the Company’s subsidiaries operate.”

BEYOND / HELLO Irwin is located approximately 22 miles from downtown Pittsburgh at 9337 Lincoln Highway in Westmoreland County. The new location will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



BEYOND / HELLO Irwin is the first Pennsylvania location built with the Company’s new retail design system developed to be efficient, safe and an experience that goes beyond traditional cannabis retail. The dispensary will carry flower, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as batteries, vapes, and merchandise. As a part of BEYOND / HELLO's commitment to exceeding patient expectations, a licensed pharmacist along with experienced well-trained staff, will also be on-site to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers.