 

Sorrento and Mount Sinai Health System Enter Into Exclusive License Agreement for Development of Potent Antibody Combinations Aimed at Neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 and the Emerging United Kingdom and South Africa Variants of COVID-19

  • Sorrento is moving forward with the research and development of COVISHIELD antibody combinations with potentially potent neutralizing activities against early COVID-19 pandemic virus isolates as well as current variants of concern.
  • Pre-clinical development of an antibody combination therapeutic including Sorrento and Mount Sinai antibodies for intravenous (IV) and intranasal administration is underway.
  • This step in the fight against COVID-19 follows the progress made with Sorrento’s intravenous STI-2020 (COVI-AMG) that completed Phase 1 safety studies in healthy volunteers and is now in Phase 2 studies for mild to moderate COVID-19 patients in outpatient and inpatient settings; and Sorrento’s intranasal STI-2099 (COVIDROPS) that is being tested in Phase 1 studies in healthy volunteers and mild to moderate COVID-19 patients.

SAN DIEGO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced major progress in the development of COVISHIELD through the license of intellectual property developed by the scientific team at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (“Mount Sinai”). Sorrento and Mount Sinai have entered into an Exclusive License Agreement for a collection of antibodies having SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing properties that were developed by Mount Sinai.

The license also contemplates Sorrento and Mount Sinai pursuing future collaborations in developing humanized monoclonal antibodies for therapeutic applications.

COVISHIELD, which is under development, will be a combination of two monoclonal antibodies designed to protect against disease caused by existing and emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2. Using the early pandemic variants as well as the emerging variants of concern (“VOCs”) that have increased in prevalence globally through the course of the pandemic, Sorrento identified candidate monoclonal antibody combinations, or “cocktails”, with potent activity against the breadth of these VOCs, including the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351), and Japan/Brazil (B.1.128) variants. Positive results from these laboratory studies are expected to support the future research path and FDA evaluation of COVISHIELD.

