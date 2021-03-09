NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to Host AI Pioneers Yoshua Bengio, Geoffrey Hinton and Yann LeCun, and Others, at GTC21

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced that its CEO and founder Jensen Huang will host renowned AI pioneers Yoshua Bengio, Geoffrey Hinton and Yann LeCun at the company’s upcoming technology conference, GTC21 , running April 12-16. The event will kick off with a news-filled livestreamed keynote by Huang on April 12 at 8:30 am Pacific.

Bengio, Hinton and LeCun won the 2018 ACM Turing Award, known as the Nobel Prize of computing, for breakthroughs that enabled the deep learning revolution. Their work underpins the proliferation of AI technologies now being adopted around the world, from facial recognition to natural language processing to autonomous machines. Bengio is a professor at the University of Montreal and head of the Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithms; Hinton is a professor at the University of Toronto and a researcher at Google; and LeCun is a professor at New York University and chief AI scientist at Facebook.

More than 100,000 developers, business leaders, creatives and others are expected to register for GTC, including CxOs and IT professionals focused on data center infrastructure. Registration is free and is not required to view the keynote.

In addition to the three Turing winners, major speakers include: