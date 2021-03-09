 

Urbanimmersive Announces Forced Conversion of Debentures

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” the “Company” or “UI”) (TSV-V UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is pleased to announce today having delivered a notice to force the conversion of the remaining principal amount of its 10.0% convertible debentures and accrued and unpaid interests.

The terms and conditions of the convertible debentures enable the Company to force their conversion to common shares of the Company as long as the market performance of the Company's stock price meets specific metrics described in the debenture indenture. Effective as of March 8th, 2021, these metrics were fully met, thus the Company is able to move forward with the forced conversions as described herein.

By including the committed debenture conversions announced on February 25, 2021 with some of the major debenture holders totaling $2.3 million, an aggregate principal amount of $3.1 million will be converted (conversion price of $0.125) resulting in the issuance of approx. 24.6 million common shares, subject to adjustments to reflect the number of common shares issued in respect of the accrued and unpaid interests on the debenture. This conversion, in addition to the $1.5 million debenture conversion in November 2020, equals a total principal amount of $4.5 million converted into common shares and represents an interest saving of $450k per year. These debenture conversions are expected to be all completed by the end of this month.

“Over the last year, we have been focusing on strengthening our balance sheet and this conversion is one of the key milestones in that regards. To be in a position to eliminate the interest payments associated with such debentures and the removal of these liabilities from our balance sheet further strengthen our financial position and increase our profitability. This also eliminates the necessity of its principal repayment as these debentures were approaching maturity next year. Finally, this should provide us a lot more financial flexibility when approaching new development projects of all kinds, stated Simon Bedard, CFO of Urbanimmersive.

TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed this press release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Urbanimmersive is a SaaS business management solution that provides mission-critical solutions to visual content providers serving the real estate residential, commercial, construction, and local business markets. Urbanimmersive’ platform helps customers to increase operational productivity and delivering the full potential of visual content creations through leading-edge websites builder tool, AI-backed image indexing, robust file transfer systems, and interactive visual technology solutions. The firm's core technology is a 3D emulator powered by a visual content recognition post-production algorithm that delivers online and offline alternatives to traditional 3D engines for the creation of immersive digital environments. Learn more at urbanimmersive.com.

Caution of Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management estimates or opinions change.

For more information, please contact:

Urbanimmersive Inc.
Ghislain Lemire
President & CEO
514-394-7820 X 202
ghislainlemire@urbanimmersive.com

Simon Bédard, CA, CPA, CFA, MBA
Chief Financial Officer
514 394-7820 X 224
simonbedard@urbanimmersive.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Urbanimmersive Announces Forced Conversion of Debentures SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” the “Company” or “UI”) (TSV-V UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is pleased to announce today having delivered a notice to force the conversion of the remaining …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Santhera gibt Resultate der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung bekannt
II-VI Incorporated to Webcast Conference Call Regarding Proposal to Acquire Coherent
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Urbanimmersive Filed First Patent Applications Relating to UiMeet3D Upcoming Core Features
04.03.21
One of the Largest Police Department in North America Selects Urbanimmersive’s 3D Tour Technology
25.02.21
Urbanimmersive Signs Letter of Intent with MLS Market Leading Mobile App, Prospects.com
25.02.21
Urbanimmersive Announces Its 2021 First Quarter Financial Results and a $2.3M Debenture Conversion Commitment
16.02.21
Insta360 Granted Urbanimmersive Distribution of Their 3D Cameras
12.02.21
Positive Image, One of the Largest Photography Businesses in the Chicago Area to Offer Urbanimmersive 3D Tours With UiMeet3D
08.02.21
Urbanimmersive Announces a New Appointment on Its Board of Directors