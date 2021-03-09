 

City of Tigard, Oregon, Seeks to Improve Efficiency with Integrated Suite of Tyler Technologies SaaS Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 15:17  |  38   |   |   

Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed a multi-year software-as-a-service (SaaS) agreement with the city of Tigard, Oregon, for several Tyler solutions, including Munis enterprise resource planning (ERP), EnerGov civic services, ExecuTime time and attendance, MyCivic citizen engagement, Tyler EAM asset management, and Incode court solutions.

The city was initially interested in upgrading its asset management solution to one that was more advanced but easy to use for its staff. However, the city decided on a broader suite of products after realizing the benefits of available integrations and cross-functionality it could receive by selecting Tyler’s integrated public administration suite.

“We recognized the need for an asset management solution that would increase employee productivity, provide insights into asset lifecycles, and improve citizen engagement,” said Mike Nolop, IT manager for the city of Tigard. “When Tyler demonstrated the potential for many of our core systems to work together, we realized the value of implementing multiple Tyler solutions. We look forward to the efficiencies provided by the new solutions both individually and through the integrated nature of the programs.”

The suite of cloud solutions will improve the city’s workflow in various ways, including

  • Full integration between the selected Tyler enterprise solutions
  • Enhanced asset reporting and analytics
  • Better two-way communication with residents via mobile app access and community portals
  • Reduction of duplicate data entry for staff
  • Increased transparency and access to city data for constituents

“We appreciate the forward-thinking approach taken by the city of Tigard,” said Chris Hepburn, president of Tyler's Enterprise Group. “The solutions selected will work together to improve workflow, simplify decision-making, and provide better communication between the government and the public — taking full advantage of Tyler’s Connected Communities vision. We look forward to helping the city experience the benefits of this vision.”

The city of Tigard, with a population of more than 54,000, is the 11th largest city in Oregon and is located 10 miles southwest of Portland.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

City of Tigard, Oregon, Seeks to Improve Efficiency with Integrated Suite of Tyler Technologies SaaS Solutions Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed a multi-year software-as-a-service (SaaS) agreement with the city of Tigard, Oregon, for several Tyler solutions, including Munis enterprise resource planning (ERP), EnerGov …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors
Stockholders of NantKwest Approve Merger With ImmunityBio
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Prices Offering of $525 Million Convertible Senior Notes due 2026
04.03.21
Collin County, Texas, Enables In-Person and Virtual Trials with Tyler Technologies’ Jury Manager Solution
03.03.21
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 and Convertible Senior Notes due 2028
02.03.21
Tyler Technologies Enhances Corrections Management for Champaign County, Illinois
16.02.21
Florida’s Most Populous City Selects Tyler Technologies’ Civic Services Solution
10.02.21
Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for Fourth Quarter 2020
10.02.21
Tyler Technologies to Acquire NIC in $2.3 Billion All-Cash Transaction
08.02.21
Tyler Technologies Drives Cloud Strategy with New Corporate Operations Team

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.06.20
1
Tyler Technologies