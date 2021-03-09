City of Tigard, Oregon, Seeks to Improve Efficiency with Integrated Suite of Tyler Technologies SaaS Solutions

The city was initially interested in upgrading its asset management solution to one that was more advanced but easy to use for its staff. However, the city decided on a broader suite of products after realizing the benefits of available integrations and cross-functionality it could receive by selecting Tyler’s integrated public administration suite.

Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed a multi-year software-as-a-service (SaaS) agreement with the city of Tigard, Oregon, for several Tyler solutions , including Munis enterprise resource planning (ERP), EnerGov civic services, ExecuTime time and attendance, MyCivic citizen engagement, Tyler EAM asset management, and Incode court solutions.

“We recognized the need for an asset management solution that would increase employee productivity, provide insights into asset lifecycles, and improve citizen engagement,” said Mike Nolop, IT manager for the city of Tigard. “When Tyler demonstrated the potential for many of our core systems to work together, we realized the value of implementing multiple Tyler solutions. We look forward to the efficiencies provided by the new solutions both individually and through the integrated nature of the programs.”

The suite of cloud solutions will improve the city’s workflow in various ways, including

Full integration between the selected Tyler enterprise solutions

Enhanced asset reporting and analytics

Better two-way communication with residents via mobile app access and community portals

Reduction of duplicate data entry for staff

Increased transparency and access to city data for constituents

“We appreciate the forward-thinking approach taken by the city of Tigard,” said Chris Hepburn, president of Tyler's Enterprise Group. “The solutions selected will work together to improve workflow, simplify decision-making, and provide better communication between the government and the public — taking full advantage of Tyler’s Connected Communities vision. We look forward to helping the city experience the benefits of this vision.”

The city of Tigard, with a population of more than 54,000, is the 11th largest city in Oregon and is located 10 miles southwest of Portland.

