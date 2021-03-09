 

CloudMD Announces Closing of $55 Million Bought Deal Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telemedicine company seeking to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare to patients, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced short form prospectus offering, on a bought deal basis. The Company issued a total of 18,500,000 common shares (the “Shares”) at the price of $2.70 per Share (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $49,950,000 (the “Offering”). The Offering was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., Beacon Securities Limited and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation (the “Underwriters”).

In addition, 1,900,000 Shares were purchased by the Underwriters from Essam Hamza and Kanchan Thindal (collectively, the “Selling Shareholders”) at the Offering Price for aggregate gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholders of $5,130,000.

The Company issued the Underwriters an aggregate of 1,295,000 broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants”). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at the exercise price of $2.70 per common share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

Essam Hamza, CEO of CloudMD commented, “I’m very proud of the team for closing another bought deal financing, which allows us to continue executing on our strategic M&A plan. CloudMD has seen significant growth over the last year and we remain committed to our vision of disrupting the delivery of healthcare, with a whole-person, patient-centric approach to care. Our focus remains on seamlessly integrating our platform of healthtech solutions to provide one, centralized product offering for our patients, providers and clients. We have seen some early successes on the integration which is already driving organic growth. Upon closing of the financing, we have strong balance sheet with approximately $100 million in cash, leaving us approximately $60 million following the closing of previously announced acquisitions. We are well-positioned to continue delivering growth while we actively review both organic and acquisitive growth opportunities. Thank you to our key stakeholders, syndicate partners and supportive shareholders for the confidence in our team and vision moving forward.”

