 

Jyske Realkredit A/S holds its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 at 8.00 am at Klampenborgvej 205, 2800 Kgs. Lyngby.

NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S                                                                                               March 9, 2021
                                                                                                                  Announcement No. 29/2021
                                                                                                            

Agenda

a.    Report on the activities of the company in 2020

  1. Submission of the 2020 annual report for adoption and discharge the Supervisory Board and Executive Board from their obligations
     
  2. Proposal for allocation of profits or for the cover of losses according to the adopted annual report

  3. Election of members to the Board of Directors
     
  4. Appointment of external auditors
     
  5. Any other business
     

Yours sincerely,
On behalf of the Chairman

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.




