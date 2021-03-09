NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S March 9, 2021

Announcement No. 29/2021



Jyske Realkredit A/S holds its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 at 8.00 am at Klampenborgvej 205, 2800 Kgs. Lyngby.

Agenda

a. Report on the activities of the company in 2020

Submission of the 2020 annual report for adoption and discharge the Supervisory Board and Executive Board from their obligations

Proposal for allocation of profits or for the cover of losses according to the adopted annual report



Election of members to the Board of Directors

Appointment of external auditors

Any other business



Yours sincerely,

On behalf of the Chairman

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen

CEO

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.