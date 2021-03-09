Jyske Realkredit A/S holds its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 at 8.00 am at Klampenborgvej 205, 2800 Kgs. Lyngby.
March 9, 2021
Jyske Realkredit A/S holds its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 at 8.00 am at Klampenborgvej 205, 2800 Kgs. Lyngby.
Agenda
a. Report on the activities of the company in 2020
- Submission of the 2020 annual report for adoption and discharge the Supervisory Board and Executive Board from their obligations
- Proposal for allocation of profits or for the cover of losses according to the adopted annual report
- Election of members to the Board of Directors
- Appointment of external auditors
- Any other business
Yours sincerely,
On behalf of the Chairman
Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO
